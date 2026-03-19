SLEEPING WITH SIRENS Returns With New Single 'An Ending In Itself'

Alternative rock band SLEEPING WITH SIRENS has returned with a poignant and powerful new track, "An Ending In Itself", produced by Will Yip (TURNSTILE, CIRCA SURVIVE, MOVEMENTS).

Driven by unrelenting angst and gigantic melodies, the track marks SLEEPING WITH SIRENS' first single released with Rise Records since "Feel", which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Earlier Rise releases include "With Ears To See And Eyes To Hear" and the gold-certified "Let's Cheers To This", which produced the platinum single "If You Can't Hang".

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS frontman Kellin Quinn commented: "This song is a love letter to anyone in the midst of struggle. I think we live in an age where we're supposed to pretend like we have it ‘all together all of the time' so much so that we're afraid to let anyone in. I think it's important to have open dialogue and to ask for help when we need it. This song is about being brave enough to admit that we're not always okay. No matter what you're going through, there is hope."

After 15 years, seven studio albums, and thousands of shows, SLEEPING WITH SIRENS has outlasted many of its peers while crafting an undeniably unique path through modern alternative rock. They helped to define the early to mid-aughts Warped Tour era and are now experiencing a renewed surge with younger audiences discovering their catalog.

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS — Kellin Quinn (vocals),Nick Martin (guitar),Justin Hills (bass),Matty Best (drums) and newest addition Tony Pizzuti (guitar) — continues to hone its signature sound while boldly exploring new creative frontiers. That future-forward perspective, coupled with a deep connection to their listeners, has established SLEEPING WITH SIRENS as a household name that's more relevant than ever.

Catch SLEEPING WITH SIRENS live this year at Welcome To Rockville, Warped Tour (D.C., Long Beach and Orlando),Inkcarceration, Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn