SLIPKNOT Announces June 2023 European Dates

SLIPKNOT has announced a number of European shows in late spring.

The masked Iowa metallers will play a mixture of headline dates and festival shows in June 2023, including appearances at such events as Austria's Nova Rock, Denmark's Copenhell and Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting.

The 10-date run is scheduled to kick off on June 7 in Nickelsdorf, Austria and wrap on June 21 in Berlin, Germany.

SLIPKNOT 2023 European shows:

June 07 - Nickelsdorf, Austria – Nova Rock

June 08 - Hradec, Czechia - Rock For People

June 10 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield

June 13 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

June 14 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

June 16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell Festival

June 17 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

June 20 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

June 21 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena

SLIPKNOT is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "The End, So Far", which was released on September 30 via Roadrunner Records. The follow-up to "We Are Not Your Kind", it is the band's final record with Roadrunner after first signing with the rock and metal label in 1998.

Two months ago, SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor once again shot down the rumor that the band would break up after the release of "The End, So Far".

Ever since SLIPKNOT announced the title of its new LP in July, speculation had been rife that the name is a reference to the fact that the LP will mark the end of the band's recording career.

Taylor, who turned 48 last December, addressed the rumor during an appearance on an episode of SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk". He said: "People have been talking about the end of SLIPKNOT since 2003, so it doesn't really matter. If I had a nickel for every time I've had to straighten fans out, I'd have a shit-ton of nickels, let's put it that way.

"Nothing sells albums like drama, let's put it that way, and even drama that doesn't even come from us; it just comes from the fans," he continued. "But at the same time, I kind of started saying onstage… explaining what the title is. It's the fact that it's… It's the end so far, which just means it's the end of one era and the start of the next.

"If you look at all of our favorite bands — [IRON] MAIDEN, METALLICA, [BLACK] SABBATH; you can even talk about JUDAS PRIEST; all these bands that we grew up on, loving; and our friends in ANTHRAX as well — every one of those bands has had different eras in their career; it's never been a straight line," Taylor explained. "There's no through line except for the members. And every era comes to a natural end and then it's the next one. So that's what the title reflects."

Asked by host Eddie Trunk if he believes that each era in a band's trajectory usually corresponds to a major lineup change, Corey responded: "I do, but at the same time, you can still have the end of one era and the beginning of another with the same bandmembers. So, to me, it can be a reflection of the fact that you have different members or you're just moving in a different direction. For me, it's more about just letting the fans know that we will be back and to remind them that you just never know what you're gonna get with us."

Taylor continued: "I mean, every album has always felt different; it's always sounded different. And to me, I feel like this era is more about us dealing with the grief that we've had to deal with and now kind of getting to the point where we can now move on comfortably into the future, and it's not about that. It's a part of our history now; it's not our narrative. And now we can kind of move on and kind of see what the future holds for SLIPKNOT, musically where we can go now. Because of the way we've done things, we've set it up so we can go in any direction we want, and as long as it comes from the heart, it doesn't matter. So that's kind of the era, I think, that's being set up now. The next era will definitely be more of like a 'gloves off, let's just see what happens and go for it.'"

Photo credit: Anthony Scanga