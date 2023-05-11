  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

SLIPKNOT, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, STAIND, DANZIG Added To 2023 BLUE RIDGE ROCK FESTIVAL

May 11, 2023

The full music lineup has been announced for Blue Ridge Rock Festival — America's largest rock & camping festival — which takes place September 7-10, 2023 at VIRginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia. Newly announced artists include SLIPKNOT, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, STAIND, DANZIG (performing his self-titled album in full),I PREVAIL, Flo Rida, LORNA SHORE, KNOCKED LOOSE, POLYPHIA, INSANE CLOWN POSSE, Vanilla Ice, PROJECT PAT and more.

Blue Ridge Rock Festival features performances from more than 150 music artists, including PANTERA, SHINEDOWN, EVANESCENCE, LIMP BIZKIT, Till Lindemann (exclusive U.S. performance),MEGADETH, PAPA ROACH, RISE AGAINST, LAMB OF GOD, THREE DAYS GRACE, PIERCE THE VEIL, CHEVELLE, COHEED & CAMBRIA and many more.

The festival also hosts a one-of-a-kind Club Experience Thursday through Sunday from 11:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m., after the main festival with performances from some of the biggest and best '90s/2000s hip hop/rap legends, including Flo Rida, 2 Chainz, Three 6 Mafia, Soulja Boy, Vanilla Ice, INSANE CLOWN POSSE and PROJECT PAT. The Club Experience is only available to three- or four-day festival campers and is an additional pass purchase.

The daily music lineup for Blue Ridge Rock Festival can be seen on the poster below (subject to change).

Single-day passes have just been released and are on sale now at blueridgerockfest.com. Four-day general admission and VIP passes, as well as three-day VIP passes are now at level 5 pricing. Three-day general admission passes are at level 4 pricing. Fans save by purchasing early, and with the Blue Ridge Rock Festival three-month payment plan, fans can purchase weekend or single day passes for only 25% down, with no additional fees.

The festival has seen record-breaking sales so far, with four-day Rockstar passes and artist meet-and-greet passes already sold out (wait list available). Premium tent camping, TV camping and glamping sites are also sold out, but a wait list is available. A limited number of standard five-night tent camping sites are still available, but fans are advised to purchase soon before passes sell out. Blue Ridge Rock Festival has also partnered with Fuse to provide exclusive hotel packages.

Independently owned, Blue Ridge Rock Festival is the home of the "Fan Driven Experience," with fans voting on the lineup and festival experiences through surveys across social media. What started as a one-day event in 2017 expanded to a four-day festival in 2022, featuring almost 200 bands and proudly hosting a community of over 150,000 at the VIRginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia.

Blue Ridge Rock Festival is located at VIRginia International Raceway, 1245 Pine Tree Road in Alton, Virginia, within a few hours of many major cities including Raleigh, Greensboro, Charlotte, Richmond, Virginia Beach and Washington, DC. In 2022, Blue Ridge Rock Festival entered into a multi-year agreement with Virginia International Raceway, which allows festival organizers to work on the site year-round.

For more information, visit blueridgerockfest.com.

Find more on Slipknot
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).