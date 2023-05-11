SLIPKNOT, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, STAIND, DANZIG Added To 2023 BLUE RIDGE ROCK FESTIVAL

The full music lineup has been announced for Blue Ridge Rock Festival — America's largest rock & camping festival — which takes place September 7-10, 2023 at VIRginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia. Newly announced artists include SLIPKNOT, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, STAIND, DANZIG (performing his self-titled album in full),I PREVAIL, Flo Rida, LORNA SHORE, KNOCKED LOOSE, POLYPHIA, INSANE CLOWN POSSE, Vanilla Ice, PROJECT PAT and more.

Blue Ridge Rock Festival features performances from more than 150 music artists, including PANTERA, SHINEDOWN, EVANESCENCE, LIMP BIZKIT, Till Lindemann (exclusive U.S. performance),MEGADETH, PAPA ROACH, RISE AGAINST, LAMB OF GOD, THREE DAYS GRACE, PIERCE THE VEIL, CHEVELLE, COHEED & CAMBRIA and many more.

The festival also hosts a one-of-a-kind Club Experience Thursday through Sunday from 11:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m., after the main festival with performances from some of the biggest and best '90s/2000s hip hop/rap legends, including Flo Rida, 2 Chainz, Three 6 Mafia, Soulja Boy, Vanilla Ice, INSANE CLOWN POSSE and PROJECT PAT. The Club Experience is only available to three- or four-day festival campers and is an additional pass purchase.

The daily music lineup for Blue Ridge Rock Festival can be seen on the poster below (subject to change).

Single-day passes have just been released and are on sale now at blueridgerockfest.com. Four-day general admission and VIP passes, as well as three-day VIP passes are now at level 5 pricing. Three-day general admission passes are at level 4 pricing. Fans save by purchasing early, and with the Blue Ridge Rock Festival three-month payment plan, fans can purchase weekend or single day passes for only 25% down, with no additional fees.

The festival has seen record-breaking sales so far, with four-day Rockstar passes and artist meet-and-greet passes already sold out (wait list available). Premium tent camping, TV camping and glamping sites are also sold out, but a wait list is available. A limited number of standard five-night tent camping sites are still available, but fans are advised to purchase soon before passes sell out. Blue Ridge Rock Festival has also partnered with Fuse to provide exclusive hotel packages.

Independently owned, Blue Ridge Rock Festival is the home of the "Fan Driven Experience," with fans voting on the lineup and festival experiences through surveys across social media. What started as a one-day event in 2017 expanded to a four-day festival in 2022, featuring almost 200 bands and proudly hosting a community of over 150,000 at the VIRginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia.

Blue Ridge Rock Festival is located at VIRginia International Raceway, 1245 Pine Tree Road in Alton, Virginia, within a few hours of many major cities including Raleigh, Greensboro, Charlotte, Richmond, Virginia Beach and Washington, DC. In 2022, Blue Ridge Rock Festival entered into a multi-year agreement with Virginia International Raceway, which allows festival organizers to work on the site year-round.

For more information, visit blueridgerockfest.com.