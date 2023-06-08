SLIPKNOT Shares Video For Eerie New Instrumental 'Death March'

SLIPKNOT has just released a music video for a new song called "Death March". The eerie instrumental was shared earlier today, just hours after the band made its live debut with a new mystery member at the Nova Rock festival in Austria.

SLIPKNOT has also launched the new web site, YouCantKillMe.com, which includes an option for fans to enter their e-mail addresses, although it is not quite clear what they would be signing up for.

The "Death March" visual features nine dummy humans lined up against a wall before they get their heads get blown off one by one.

"Death March" is the first taste of new music from SLIPKNOT since the release "Bone Church", a surprise standalone single, in February, along with a video piece titled "Yen – Director's Cut (Bone Church)", which found SLIPKNOT's founding member, percussionist and visual mastermind M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan refreshing footage from the band's "Yen" music video.

On Wednesday (June 7),SLIPKNOT announced that it had parted ways with longtime keyboardist Craig Jones. However, the post announcing Jones's exit from the group was quickly deleted and a photo was shared of the band's apparent new member. The same unidentified person apparently appeared onstage behind the keyboards at the Nova Rock show.

During the Nova Rock concert, SLIPKNOT played two songs — "The Blister Exists" and "Purity" — for the first time in eight years. The band also performed "Liberate" for the first time since 2016 and "Yen", a song from last year's "The End, So Far" album, was aired for the very first time.

No reason was given for Jones's departure from SLIPKNOT.

Jones joined SLIPKNOT in early 1996, shortly after the band had finished the recording of its demo album "Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat." He was initially brought in to replace Donnie Steele, one of the two original guitarists, though he quickly moved on to the role of sampling and keyboards.

On Wednesday, SLIPKNOT also announced that percussionist Crahan would sit out some of the band's upcoming tour dates so that he can stay home to support his wife "through some health issues".