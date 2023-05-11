SLIPKNOT's COREY TAYLOR Partners With PUPPY JAKE FOUNDATION

According to WHO13, SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor stopped by the Puppy Jake Foundation training center in Urbandale, Iowa on Tuesday (May 9) after his solo show at Horizons Event Center. A video report on his visit can be seen below.

Puppy Jake Foundation provides service dogs free of charge to veterans who struggle with physical or emotional scars from war. The Puppy Jake Foundation covers all costs of the dogs while in the care of the fosters, from food to veterinary visits. Each dog is in the program up to two years at an average cost of $20,000 per dog. Taylor is partnering with Puppy Jake to help raise funds for future service dogs.

"I've been looking for a foundation to tie to The Taylor Foundation and this was one of the first ones to hit us up," Taylor said.

The foundation, established in 2013, has placed more than 20 dogs with veterans who suffer from PTSD and mobility issues.

"You can't convey just how important it is and how special it is to see the connection between vet and service dog and so you have to come down here and really feel it and see it for yourself because then you can honestly and righteously describe to people the difference it makes," Corey added.

Corey will release his sophomore solo album, "CMF2", later in the year via his label imprint Decibel Cooper through BMG. The LP's first single, "Beyond", will arrive on May 16. The track was originally performed by Taylor with his COREY TAYOR & THE JUNK BEER KIDNAP BAND in 2009 but has been reworked for the upcoming LP.

Photo credit: Pamela Littky