  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

SLIPKNOT's COREY TAYLOR Partners With PUPPY JAKE FOUNDATION

May 11, 2023

According to WHO13, SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor stopped by the Puppy Jake Foundation training center in Urbandale, Iowa on Tuesday (May 9) after his solo show at Horizons Event Center. A video report on his visit can be seen below.

Puppy Jake Foundation provides service dogs free of charge to veterans who struggle with physical or emotional scars from war. The Puppy Jake Foundation covers all costs of the dogs while in the care of the fosters, from food to veterinary visits. Each dog is in the program up to two years at an average cost of $20,000 per dog. Taylor is partnering with Puppy Jake to help raise funds for future service dogs.

"I've been looking for a foundation to tie to The Taylor Foundation and this was one of the first ones to hit us up," Taylor said.

The foundation, established in 2013, has placed more than 20 dogs with veterans who suffer from PTSD and mobility issues.

"You can't convey just how important it is and how special it is to see the connection between vet and service dog and so you have to come down here and really feel it and see it for yourself because then you can honestly and righteously describe to people the difference it makes," Corey added.

Corey will release his sophomore solo album, "CMF2", later in the year via his label imprint Decibel Cooper through BMG. The LP's first single, "Beyond", will arrive on May 16. The track was originally performed by Taylor with his COREY TAYOR & THE JUNK BEER KIDNAP BAND in 2009 but has been reworked for the upcoming LP.

Photo credit: Pamela Littky

Find more on
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).