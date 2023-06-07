SLIPKNOT's SHAWN 'CLOWN' CRAHAN To Sit Out Shows On Spring/Summer 2023 European Tour

SLIPKNOT co-founder and percussionist M. Shawn Crahan (a.k.a. Clown) will sit out some of the band's upcoming shows in order to stay home with his wife, who is suffering from some undisclosed health issues.

Earlier today, Shawn took to social media to write: "Hello to all of our fans, it's the clown. I would like to take a moment to tell everyone that I'm back home supporting my wife through some health issues, and I'll be back on the road as soon as I can.

"We've been through this before and as always, we appreciate the love and support. See all of you very soon."

SLIPKNOT's summer European tour is scheduled to kick off tonight (Wednesday, June 7) at the Nova Rock festival in Austria, and include dates in Switzerland, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Denmark and more.

In a 2005 interview with the Des Moines Register, Shawn talked about his wife's ongoing battle with Crohn's disease (a chronic inflammatory bowel disease) and her hospitalization which forced him at the time to skip the first SLIPKNOT gigs of his career.

"That's the thing I fight for most in this biz, is family," he said. "Family can and is being incorporated into rock 'n' roll. You can have a wife, you can have a child or children and be a rock 'n' roller."

"Right now has definitely been the hardest time in my life," said the father of four children.

Crahan said that "health is the most important thing you have on this planet if you're gonna have a successful life," and so he knows it's ironic that as his wife battles daily for normalcy, he's slamming his body around the stage each night.

"The older you get, the wiser you get on how to benefit from taking care of yourself in your performance," Crahan said. "But my performance is to feel uncomfortable, so I'm kind of screwed any way you look at it."

Last October, Shawn reflected on the loss of his daughter in an interview with U.K.'s Independent, saying it is one of the most horrific pains any parent can go through. Losing a child isn't something you get over," he said. "That's all I can say. It changes you — and that's it."

Gabrielle Crahan died in May 2019 in Los Angeles, with Shawn announcing the death the following day. The 22-year-old was one of four children Shawn had with his wife, Chantel, whom he married in June 1992.

This past February, SLIPKNOT shared "Bone Church", a surprise standalone single, along with a Crahan-directed video piece titled "Yen – Director's Cut (Bone Church)", which found the SLIPKNOT founding member refreshing footage from the band's "Yen" music video.

SLIPKNOT is continuing to tour in support of "The End, So Far", which was released last September via Roadrunner Records. The follow-up to "We Are Not Your Kind", it is the band's final record with Roadrunner after first signing with the rock and metal label in 1998.