SLIPKNOT's SHAWN 'CLOWN' CRAHAN Unveils 'Vernearth': A Multi-Mode 'Minecraft' Realm

Shawn "Clown" Crahan, co-founder and creative visionary of SLIPKNOT, has announced the launch of Vernearth, a sprawling, multi-mode Minecraft universe designed to redefine community-driven survival, creativity, and competition, has released a new trailer that gives Minecraft players a sneak peek into the mysterious realm of Vernearth.

Built on custom technology, handcrafted environments, and a play philosophy that rewards mastery across survival, PVP, creativity, and hardcore challenges, Vernearth launches with four major game modes: Oblivion, PVP/Event, Plotworld, and Challenge Mode. Together they form a unified ecosystem that supports every type of player. These modes will be rolled out starting at launch systematically to ensure a smooth player experience, so some of these modes may not be available right away. Explorers and builders to streamers, competitors, and high-stakes achievers will all have something innovative to experience in Vernearth, like:

Oblivion - The Core World

Oblivion is the heart of Vernearth. It's a vast, custom-generated survival world that blends realism with corrupted "clown"-inspired elements. Players explore treacherous terrain, battle custom factions, and uncover the lore behind the three great capital cities: Raziel, Seniomsed, and The City of Eternal.

PVP / Event Server - The Arena

Designed for fast, high-intensity competition, the PVP/Event server delivers recurring weekly tournaments and creator-friendly content moments. Players fight across four bespoke arena:

* The Circle Sphere

* The Blood Square

* The Blood Oval

* UnEden

There will be modes like Last Man Standing and Duels, earning "War" currency that unlocks exclusive cosmetics and items.

Plotworld - The Sanctuary

Plotworld provides a safe, collaborative creative space where players can build freely, merge plots, host social activities, and enter monthly build contests. With access to creative mode, limited WorldEdit, and a permanent Hall of Fame showcase, Plotworld gives players a way to contribute artistically to the world of Vernearth.

Challenge Mode - Vernearth's Signature Experience

Challenge Mode is a seasonal, limited-time hardcore world with only one rule: one life. Each 45-day season introduces a new SLIPKNOT-inspired theme, custom world generation, brutal mechanics, and high-stakes objectives.

Seasons:

Vernearth's Season Mode evolves from the blood-red, Heretic-Lord–ruled chaos of Season 1: The Heretic Anthem, to the twilight-shrouded decay of Season 2: The Dying Song where players fight to forge the Beacon of Life, and finally into the unpredictable madness of Season 3: Friend or Foe?, a world where mobs, loot, blocks, and consumables shift with total randomness.

Survivors earn permanent titles, exclusive cosmetics, Hall of Heroes placement, and a share of the prize pool.

Crahan is a founding member of the Grammy-winning band SLIPKNOT and a multidisciplinary creator across music, film, design, and interactive media. Vernearth continues his legacy of merging dark surrealist artistry with new frontiers in creative technology.