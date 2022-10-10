SLIPKNOT's SID WILSON And KELLY OSBOURNE Hold Baby Shower For Their First Child Together: Photos

Sid Wilson, the mask-wearing turntablist for SLIPKNOT, and Kelly Osbourne, the 37-year-old daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, held a baby shower for their first child together on Sunday (October 9) in Los Angeles.

Sid's SLIPKNOT bandmate Jay Weinberg shared a photo of the two musicians at the event, and he captioned it: "So proud of & happy for my bro @sidthe3rd and @kellyosbourne! Congratulations you two; you're gonna be awesome parents!"

Stacy Thomson️, the wife of SLIPKNOT guitarist Mick Thomson, posted a photo of "the girls at Kelly and Sid's baby shower" and she included the following message: "Today was such a beautiful day with everyone, especially the girls at Kelly and Sid's baby shower. I'm so happy for those two to move onto the next big chapter of their lives."

Earlier this month, Kelly revealed that she and Sid are expecting a son. The mom-to-be told Entertainment Tonight that Ozzy was excited that to finally be getting his first grandson, since Kelly's brother Jack Osbourne, 36, has four daughters.

"I mean, he's told everyone the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I'm just like, 'Aww, Dad, come on. Like, come on," Kelly said. "But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it's a boy. It's the first — out of me and my brother, it's the first boy, so, he's like planning all these things."

Osbourne said that she's "really excited" to become a mom and she praised her parents for their "incredible" support throughout her pregnancy since Wilson has been away on tour. "Every milestone I've kinda gone through with my dad, and he's been great, even though he sometimes says the wrong thing," Kelly added. "I'll walk into the room and he'll go, 'Wow, you're big.' and I'm like, 'Thanks, Dad.'"

Two months ago, Sid, 45, said that he doesn't mind the media attention he has been receiving after it was revealed that he and Kelly are expecting their first child together. "I don't know. It doesn't bother me at all," Sid told Knotfest. "It's just part of my life. I love her to death. It's just the path I'm meant to be on, so there's no awkwardness about anything like that. It's like it was just always happening. [Laughs]"

This past February, Kelly said that she was "deeply in love" with Wilson. For Valentine's Day, Kelly shared several photos on Instagram of her and Wilson, and she captioned the post: "After 23 years of friendship I can't believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson."

Sid also shared one of the same photos on his Instagram and wrote: "There is not enough colours to display the palette of Love I have for you in my Heart. Happy Valentines Day my Love XoXo".

In January, a source told People that Osbourne and Wilson, who is eight years her senior, recently took their relationship to the next level after more than two decades of knowing each other.

"Kelly and Sid met when his band was touring with Ozzfest in 1999," said the source, referring to the music festival founded by her parents. "They have remained friends since. They are very happy together."

In late January, Osbourne revealed that she carries around a big pillow of Wilson when she travels. Kelly shared a photo on Instagram Story of herself posing with a large, screen-printed pillow of Wilson's face, and she captioned it: "Everywhere I go I take my baby with me." She also shared a quote on her Story, tagging Wilson on the slide.

"&& so there's this boy, And the way he laughs makes me smile, And the way he talks gives me butterflies, And everything about him, makes me happy," the quote read.

Kelly split from her cinematographer boyfriend Erik Bragg in October 2021 after one year together.

Kelly previously discussed her desire to have children on a June 2021 episode of "Red Table Talk". At the time, she said: "I feel very behind. As a woman, I would have loved to be married and have children by now. My brother [Jack] has three daughters and I would have loved to have kids by now, but that wasn't what was in the cards for me yet."

"I would have been no kind of mother at all," she added. "Because I was that crazy addict that was like, 'Oh yeah, I'll stop doing drugs when I get pregnant because I have to.' Like, that's insane that I would ever even think that."