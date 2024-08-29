SLIPKNOT's SID WILSON: 'My Face Is Basically Melted' After Bonfire Explosion

SLIPKNOT's Sid Wilson spoke to Fox News about his recovery after suffering severe burns in a bonfire explosion last week.

"My whole right arm is bandaged up, half of my left arm," he said. "My face is basically melted from nose down. But the swelling's gone down, and they said the face is kind of amazing that it's regenerative, it happens real fast, seems to heal quickly. I've had better days, I guess, but I'm alive, so I'm doing good."

According to Wilson, he sustained the burns from a bonfire on his farm in Iowa where he lives with girlfriend Kelly Osbourne and their two-year-old son Sidney.

"A few nights ago, I lit it and let it burn down," he explained. "So, the next day, I went to check it to see, you know, how much was left, if anything. And there was a certain amount of debris around the side still left, so I, like a dummy, [did] what I'm not supposed to do, but I added some gas to it."

After alerting Kelly, Sid was rushed to an urgent care before being transferred to a larger hospital in Des Moines.

Regarding how he is doing right now, Sid said: "I'm not going to let it get me depressed. The hardest part is just feeling stupid for doing it. It's not even the physical part. It's like going, 'Oh, man, I really learned that the hard way.' I've got to make sure I just slow down sometimes and really examine the situation before I just dive in headfirst."

When Wilson first revealed his initial wounds — which included blisters and inflamed, red skin all over his arms, his cheeks and even on his lips — he told his fans that he planned to recover quickly so he could join his SLIPKNOT bandmates for their tour, which resumes in early September.

SLIPKNOT later released the following statement via social media: "Our brother Sid Wilson was in an accident today and sustained burns across his body. He's recovering with his family and will still join us on stage at Rocklahoma next weekend. He thanks everyone for the well wishes, and will see you all soon."

The North American leg of SLIPKNOT's "Here Comes The Pain" tour will resume on September 1 at the Rocklahoma festival in Pryor, Oklahoma.