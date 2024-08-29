  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

SLIPKNOT's SID WILSON: 'My Face Is Basically Melted' After Bonfire Explosion

August 29, 2024

SLIPKNOT's Sid Wilson spoke to Fox News about his recovery after suffering severe burns in a bonfire explosion last week.

"My whole right arm is bandaged up, half of my left arm," he said. "My face is basically melted from nose down. But the swelling's gone down, and they said the face is kind of amazing that it's regenerative, it happens real fast, seems to heal quickly. I've had better days, I guess, but I'm alive, so I'm doing good."

According to Wilson, he sustained the burns from a bonfire on his farm in Iowa where he lives with girlfriend Kelly Osbourne and their two-year-old son Sidney.

"A few nights ago, I lit it and let it burn down," he explained. "So, the next day, I went to check it to see, you know, how much was left, if anything. And there was a certain amount of debris around the side still left, so I, like a dummy, [did] what I'm not supposed to do, but I added some gas to it."

After alerting Kelly, Sid was rushed to an urgent care before being transferred to a larger hospital in Des Moines.

Regarding how he is doing right now, Sid said: "I'm not going to let it get me depressed. The hardest part is just feeling stupid for doing it. It's not even the physical part. It's like going, 'Oh, man, I really learned that the hard way.' I've got to make sure I just slow down sometimes and really examine the situation before I just dive in headfirst."

When Wilson first revealed his initial wounds — which included blisters and inflamed, red skin all over his arms, his cheeks and even on his lips — he told his fans that he planned to recover quickly so he could join his SLIPKNOT bandmates for their tour, which resumes in early September.

SLIPKNOT later released the following statement via social media: "Our brother Sid Wilson was in an accident today and sustained burns across his body. He's recovering with his family and will still join us on stage at Rocklahoma next weekend. He thanks everyone for the well wishes, and will see you all soon."

The North American leg of SLIPKNOT's "Here Comes The Pain" tour will resume on September 1 at the Rocklahoma festival in Pryor, Oklahoma.

Find more on Slipknot
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).