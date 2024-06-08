SMILE EMPTY SOUL Releases New Single 'Savior'

Alt-rock veterans SMILE EMPTY SOUL have unveiled their latest single, "Savior", accompanied by an impactful music video. The track is a preview of their upcoming EP, "Swan Song", which is scheduled for release at the end of the year through TLG|ZOID / Virgin Music Group.

"Savior" addresses the challenging state of contemporary society, explained the band's frontman Sean Danielsen. "I feel like people have grown cold to each other and selfishness has stepped up as the primary mentality." The song's poignant lyrics and gripping melody are a testament to the band's signature sound and their ability to tackle relevant themes through their music.

SMILE EMPTY SOUL is a hard rock band that originated in Los Angeles, California in the late 1990's and has stayed true to their brand of "no-bullshit", "real-as-it-gets" hard rock to this day. The band signed a major label record deal in 2003 to release their self-titled debut album in May of that year. They realized huge success at alternative radio, rock radio, and the music video channels that have since fallen by the wayside or turned into reality show networks.

After three very successful singles/videos and a gold record from the debut release, the band ran into trouble with their record company (which was in the midst of turmoil at the top levels) and found themselves working extra hard in the trenches, and signed to indie labels or no label at all from then on.

This would become SMILE EMPTY SOUL's destiny, as they have gone on to release many more albums and EPs on various labels, as well as their own company Smile Empty Music Inc. The band released their ninth full length record, "Black Pilled", on October 12, 2021 completely on their own.

SMILE EMPTY SOUL has become known for its constant touring and never wavering honest sound/lyrics. They've never changed for anybody, and turned down many opportunities to "sell out" because it's not who they are.

With a new album, and just as much drive as they had starting out 20 years ago, this band looks to continue to build on the legacy they've created as one of the hardest working, and most underrated bands in rock and roll.

The band has recently partnered with TLG|ZOID / Virgin Music Group to release new music. Denny Sanders (The Label Group) and Sean Danielsen previously partnered on the successful release of "Consciousness". Issued in 2009, the record has become second only to the band's debut in popularity.

Photo courtesy of O'Donnell Media Group