SNOT Frontman ANDY KNAPP Suffers 'Significant Leg Injury' After Stage Dive At Chester, U.K. Concert

SNOT singer Andy Knapp suffered a "significant leg injury" after he dove into the crowd during the band's headlining concert Friday night (June 12) at The Live Rooms in Chester, United Kingdom. Despite his injury, Knapp is "committed" to joining his bandmates for their performance later today (Saturday, June 13) at the Download festival at Donington Park in Castle Donington, United Kingdom.

Earlier today, SNOT guitarist Mikey Doling shared the following message via his social media: "Last night's performance in Chester, England was off the fkn chain! The crowd was fkn into it! The entire room was singing along with Andy, and we were levitating from their infectious fired up enthusiasm. I'd like to thank the British fans for their tremendous support.

"Unfortunately, Andy's stage dive into the crowd ended in an accident, and he fell between the stage and the barricade, causing a significant leg injury," Mikey added. "Thankfully, X-rays didn't reveal a break, but he will have a substantial hematoma. Despite this setback, Andy remains committed to performing at Download Festival and will do everything possible to make it happen."

SNOT has spent the last few months working on its long-awaited new studio album. The upcoming effort is being recorded with producer, engineer and mixer Chris Collier and will mark SNOT's first release with Knapp, who made his live debut with the band in January 2025 in Anaheim, California.

In April 2025, SNOT recruited Doc Coyle (GOD FORBID, ex-BAD WOLVES) as the band's touring guitarist after the group's split with Sonny Mayo.

The news of Mayo's departure was broken by Doling, who stated in a video message at the time: "Sonny Mayo has decided to quit SNOT. SNOT doesn't fit into his life right now, and he just wants to focus on himself and his life. And SNOT's just too busy for him to be able to continue.

"So I'd like to wish Sonny Mayo the best of luck in his future, and I wanna thank him for all he's contributed to SNOT over the years. We love you, brother," Mikey continued.

"That being said, our very, very good friend from GOD FORBID, formerly BAD WOLVES, Doc Coyle, is going to be filling in on guitar for the upcoming shows. And we're excited to have him on board. And thank you very much, Doc Coyle."

When SNOT's longtime drummer Jamie Miller is unable to tour with the band due to his commitments with BAD RELIGION, he is replaced on the road by Chris "Seven" Antonopoulos, who has previously played with OPIATE FOR THE MASSES and CHANNEL ZERO.

SNOT disbanded in 1998 following singer Lynn Strait's death, putting an end to a career that generated considerable promise but only one studio album, "Get Some". The band had been writing material for its sophomore CD and had completed 10 songs at the time of Strait's tragic passing. As a memorial to Strait, SNOT eventually decided to release those tracks, with lyrics and guest vocals provided by a host of stars from the alt-metal community. The resulting album, "Strait Up", was a fitting tribute from Strait's peers and friends, featuring members of LIMP BIZKIT, KORN, SLIPKNOT, SEVENDUST, (HED) P.E., COAL CHAMBER, SUGAR RAY, SYSTEM OF A DOWN, SOULFLY, and more.

SNOT in 2014 recruited Carl Bensley (VITIATE, CONSUME THE FIRE) to sing for the band following the departure of Tommy "Vext" Cummings (ex-DIVINE HERESY, BAD WOLVES).

According to the Los Angeles Times, Lynn died in died in a car accident in December 1998 as he attempted to drive across Highway 101 in Mussel Shoals, California. The 30-year-old singer died instantly after his 1992 Ford Tempo was broadsided by a southbound full-size pickup truck about noon. Also killed was Strait's small bulldog, SNOT's mascot Dobbs, who adorned the cover of the band's debut album, the 1997 Geffen Records release "Get Some". Strait, a Santa Barbara resident, was crossing the highway after visiting his girlfriend in the community. Lynn apparently pulled into the path of the truck, which was going about 65 mph. The impact sent Strait's car spinning into the center divider where it stopped, a California Highway Patrol officer told the Los Angeles Times at the time.

Cummings fronted SNOT in 2008-2009 before he and Mayo exited the group amid "strained relationships."