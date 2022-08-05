SODOM To Release 40th-Anniversary Album '40 Years At War - The Greatest Hell Of Sodom'

German thrash metal veterans SODOM will release a 40th-anniversary album, "40 Years At War - The Greatest Hell Of Sodom", on October 28 through Steamhammer/SPV. The effort sums up the band's history in an unusual and highly ambitious way.

"Our goal was to re-record one song from each of our previous albums," SODOM bassist/vocalist Thomas "Angelripper" Such explains. "Not necessarily the most obvious ones, we wanted to go for rarities or tracks we've never or very rarely played live."

The CD and vinyl double LP with their martial cover artwork penned by Eliran Kantor (KREATOR, TESTAMENT, GWAR, among others) include 17 tracks, all newly recorded by the current SODOM lineup featuring Frank Blackfire (guitar),Yorck Segatz (guitar) and Toni Merkel (drums).

Angelripper explains: "We cover the songs unaltered, that's to say in exactly the same key and with the original lyrics. We're better musicians now than we were back then, of course, so the new versions sound tighter and more up to date but the arrangements of the songs were deliberately kept unchanged."

SODOM's 40th-anniversary festivities will be carried over into their concerts in the fall. "We'll not only play the SODOM classics but also consider fan requests," Angelripper says. "We're launching a poll about songs we've rarely or never played live on a tour to find out which ones the fans want to hear."

That's exactly what SODOM is about: being close to their fans, full of ideas, burning for action while keeping their eyes on the goal ahead.

Angelripper says: "If you want to draw a summary of the past four decades, it can only be this: 40 years later and we're still here."

"40 Years At War - The Greatest Hell Of Sodom" track listing:

01. Sepulchral Voice

02. After The Deluge

03. Electrocution

04. Baptism Of Fire

05. Better Off Dead

06. Body Parts

07. Jabba The Hut

08. Gathering Of Minds

09. That's What An Unknown Killer Diarized

10. Book Burning

11. Genocide

12. City Of God

13. Ashes To Ashes

14. In War And Pieces

15. S.O.D.O.M.

16. Caligula

17. Euthanasia

SODOM's latest studio LP, "Genesis XIX", came out in November 2020 via Entertainment One (eOne) in North America and Steamhammer/SPV in Europe. The disc was recorded by Siggi Bemm and mastered by Patrick W. Engel and comes shrouded in the cover art of Joe Petagno of MOTÖRHEAD fame.

Angelripper described "Genesis XIX" as "one of the toughest and most diverse studio recordings that SODOM have ever released."