SOPHIE LLOYD Drops Video For 'Won't You Come' Featuring MARISA RODRIGUEZ

October 14, 2024

British guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd has dropped a music video for "Won't You Come", a collaboration with MARISA AND THE MOTHS frontwoman Marisa Rodriguez.

Taken from last year's debut full-length album "Imposter Syndrome", "Won't You Come" is part of a collection that sees Lloyd teaming up with some of rock's biggest names and her own personal heroes to create a stunning collection of work spanning a variety of genres from the rock and metal world. Released totally independently via her own Autumn Records, the album debuted at No. 3 in the rock charts and 11 in the indie charts, receiving rave reviews in the press.

Sophie comments: "I always love working with Marisa. She's got one of the most incredible voices and she's also so creative and passionate about everything she does. It's very inspiring.

"We decided to do a music video for our song to celebrate the announcement that she'll be joining me as one of the vocalists at my first live show at the Underworld. The chemistry we have together is amazing, we have so much fun performing together and I'm so excited to join forces again! It's definitely going to be a night you don't want to miss."

This week Sophie plays her debut headline show at a sold-out London Underworld. U.K. fans will have another chance to see her live at Cardiff Arena supporting THOSE DAMN CROWS on December 14. Sophie also recently announced a show at the Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood, California on January 16, 2025.

"Imposter Syndrome" features other blazing singles and guest collaborations like "Judge And Jury" (featuring THEORY OF A DEADMAN's Tyler Connolly),"Fall Of Man" (featuring TRIVIUM's Matt Heafy),"Do Or Die" (featuring Nathan James),"Lost" (featuring Cole Rolland),"Runaway" (featuring STEEL PANTHER's Michael Starr),"Hanging On" (featuring Lauren Babic)", "Imposter Syndrome" (featuring HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale) and "Let It Hurt" (featuring BLACK STONE CHERRY's Chris Robertson).

The 28-year-old Lloyd told Guitar World about the LP: "I always said this album was going to be me paying homage to my 15-year-old self. This is an album I wrote for that girl.

"I'm so fortunate to work with all of the amazing singers on the record, and I can honestly say I've been listening to them for years.

"I can't tell you how gratifying it's been — I'd write the songs, and then we'd send them off and hear back from the singers. They were, like, 'Yeah, I really dig this. I'm up for it.' It's all turned out better than I could have imagined."

Regarding the album title, Sophie said: "Well, the imposter syndrome is a thing. It's a phenomenon a lot of people experience in any field; not just music, but you basically feel like you're an imposter. You don't deserve to be where you are, and at any moment people will uncover you for what you are. I feel like I've broken out of that now. I proved to myself, like, 'Yeah, you're here for a reason. You're good enough.'"

Photo credit: Natherson

