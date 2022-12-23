SOULFLY's MAX CAVALERA: What The Word 'Success' Means To Me

In a recent interview with AndrewHaug.com, Australia's first-ever dedicated 24/7 rock and metal online radio station launched by Andrew Haug, the former host of Triple J Australia's "The Racket" radio show, former SEPULTURA and current SOULFLY frontman Max Cavalera discussed his definition of the word "success." He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The meaning of the word 'success' is different for me from most other artists. For me, success is being surrounded by the people you love doing what you love. That's it. It's as simple as it gets. It's super simple. But for a lot of people, it's hard to find that; some people struggle with that a lot. And it took me a long time to realize that, really, that's all you need. That's all I need, man. I don't need the Grammys. That stuff, it's cool if it comes — whatever — and if it doesn't, it's still good."

He continued: "The key thing, though… Some people get confused… If you find satisfaction around you with your family and friends that you're gonna lose the hunger. I don't think so. I'm still hungry. I wanna get it. I wanna make this perfect record. I don't think I've done it yet. In my mind, I think I still can do it. I haven't done it. And people come to me, 'But you did 'Chaos A.D.'. You did 'Arise'.' But in my mind, no. I think it's still to come. There's gas left in the tank. I believe in it. And it's possible, man. It's just cool. I think the chase is what makes it cool. The struggle is the glory. Like John Lennon said, 'Life is what happens to you when you're making plans.' It's exactly that.

"So, both things [can be true]. I'm extremely happy with friends and family and all my projects, but I'm also hungry. I wanna create more meaningful music all the time. That's why I listen to music all the time. I wanna still do different stuff. Because that's the magic beauty of music; it's never ending."

SEPULTURA's classic lineup fell apart in 1996 with the exit of Max after the rest of the band split with his wife Gloria as their manager. His brother, drummer Igor Cavalera, stuck around with the group for another 10 years before leaving SEPULTURA and re-teaming with Max in CAVALERA CONSPIRACY.

Although SEPULTURA has maintained a diehard fanbase in all parts of the world throughout the band's three-and-a-half-decade-plus history, Max-era albums "Roots" and "Chaos A.D." were by far SEPULTURA's most commercially successful, having both been certified gold in the U.S. for sales in excess of five hundred thousand copies.

Igor and Max have spent much of the last six years celebrating the 20th anniversary of SEPULTURA's "Roots" and 30th anniversary of "Beneath The Remains" and "Arise" albums on tour all over the world.

SOULFLY's twelfth album, "Totem", was released in August via Nuclear Blast. The follow-up to 2018's "Ritual" was recorded at Platinum Underground in Mesa, Arizona by John Aquilino and Arthur Rizk with assistance from John Powers. Produced by Max alongside Arthur Rizk (KREATOR, MUNICIPAL WASTE, CODE ORANGE),the LP boasts guest appearances from John Powers (ETERNAL CHAMPION),Chris Ulsh (POWER TRIP),and John Tardy (OBITUARY). Rizk was also responsible for playing lead guitar on the record. The artwork for the album was created by James Bousema.