'Spinal Tap At Stonehenge - The Final Finale' To Hit Theaters In 2026

Bleecker Street has acquired U.S. distribution rights to Vertigo Live and Rob Reiner's "Spinal Tap At Stonehenge: The Final Finale". The concert film follows legendary fictional heavy metal band SPINAL TAP (Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer reprising their iconic roles) as they put on a once-in-a-lifetime concert marking the first-ever rock show filmed at Stonehenge, the historic English heritage site forever linked to SPINAL TAP's iconic song of the same name. The film features show-stopping guest performances from Shania Twain, Eric Clapton and Josh Groban will be released by Bleecker Street in theaters and IMAX in 2026.

The acquisition comes following Bleecker Street's re-release of the original 1984 cult classic "This Is Spinal Tap" this past summer and the long-awaited sequel, "Spinal Tap Il: The End Continues", which launched in theaters last month. "Spinal Tap At Stonehenge: The Final Finale" was produced by Vertigo Live, a leading producer of documentary concert films.

"I'm told this is it. They're really serious this time," states Bleecker Street CEO Kent Sanderson. "While this is ostensibly the end, how fitting is it that this actual-probable-send-off is shot, historically, at Stonehenge, the mysterious landmark that we now know must have been erected thousands of years ago purely to serve as the setting for the last act of SPINAL TAP."

In July, SPINAL TAP teamed up with music icon Elton John for an epic re-recording of the band's classic cut "Stonehenge", released via Interscope Records. The soul-stirring single appears on "The End Continues", the album for the mockumentary "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues", which came out September 12 to coincide with the film's theatrical release. The 13-track set includes nine brand new songs and four reinvented favorites featuring additional guests Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

Destined to become an instant cult classic, "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues" picks up 41 years after the release of 1984's groundbreaking "This Is Spinal Tap", when now-estranged bandmates David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel and Derek Smalls (Michael McKean, Christopher Guest and Harry Shearer) are forced to reunite for one final concert. Documentarian Marty DiBergi (Rob Reiner) returns as well, to try to capture his favorite metal gods as they contemplate mortality. Joined by music royalty like McCartney and John, SPINAL TAP wrestle with their checkered past to put on a concert that they hope will solidify their place in the pantheon of rock 'n' roll.

"Stonehenge" looms large in TAP lore thanks to a prop gaffe captured in the first movie, where the band ordered an 18-foot high version of the monument but instead received an 18-inch one. They've performed the song many times since, with rocks of various sizes, and Tufnel even appeared on NatGeo's 2008 "Stonehenge: Decoded" special to share his theories about the mysterious megaliths. For the new recording of the song, John brings his most arena-sized vocals to the mix, lording over shredding guitar, swirling synths, pounding drums, shrill pan pipes, and a full-band medieval jam session. Tufnel still holds down the eerie spoken parts.

The original "This Is Spinal Tap" film — directed by Reiner and written/improvised/performed by McKean, Guest and Shearer — was released to critical acclaim and went on to become a cult classic that has directly inspired actual metal bands like METALLICA, spawned the "turn it up to 11" idiom, and been referenced in pop culture ever since. In 2002, it was deemed "culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant" by the Library Of Congress, and was selected for preservation by the National Film Registry.

Meanwhile, TAP have played on, reuniting for various tours, charity gigs, festivals and TV appearances (including "SNL" and "The Simpsons"); collaborating with the likes of John Mayer, Cher, Slash, Adam "MCA" Yauch and members of FLEETWOOD MAC, FOO FIGHTERS and METALLICA; and releasing three albums: 1984's "This Is Spinal Tap", 1992's "Break Like The Wind" and 2009's "Back From The Dead", which was nominated for a "Best Comedy Album" Grammy Award (all three charted on the Billboard 200).

Although "This Is Spinal Tap" was first released in 1984 in the U.S. and U.K., the band SPINAL TAP was actually created in the late 1970s. The band's rock musician characters "Nigel Tufnel" and "David St. Hubbins" were created by Christopher Guest and Michael McKean, with Harry Shearer creating bassist "Derek Smalls." SPINAL TAP's comedic sole claim to fame was as "one of England's loudest bands." Performing as their beloved stage personae in the company of a rotating cast of percussionists willing to risk the kit (as so many of their predecessors have been accident prone),SPINAL TAP has toured the world multiple times since the film's release. Hundreds of thousands of SPINAL TAP sound recordings have been sold over the ensuing decades and the film has been released on scores of video formats through the years.

In 2019, the band's creators concluded a new agreement with Universal Music Group. The band's recording of a full-length SPINAL TAP album featuring songs from the film is still available for physical sale, download and streaming today from UMG.

"This Is Spinal Tap" was released to little fanfare with some viewers convinced the bumbling dinosaurs — who had a knack of losing drummers in freak accidents — on screen were a genuine band. But word of mouth about the smartly observed film, which took a pop at bands such as STATUS QUO, LED ZEPPELIN and BLACK SABBATH, spread and it became a sleeper hit.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, McKean, Guest and Shearer prepared several scenes with Reiner but then ad-libbed. At the end of filming, they had more than 40 hours of footage, which was edited down to a more manageable form.

When "This Is Spinal Tap" was released, not everybody got that it was a "mockumentary." U2's The Edge immediately embraced it, saying: "I didn't laugh, I wept. It was so close to the truth." Ozzy Osbourne didn't understand it, saying the first time he watched it, he thought it was a real documentary. Early home video versions of the movie reportedly even had a disclaimer at the start and finish of the movie stating the band didn't really exist.