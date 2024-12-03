SPIRITBOX Announces Spring 2025 North American Tour With LOATHE, DYING WISH And GEL

Two-time Grammy-nominated progressive metal band SPIRITBOX has announced the "Tsunami Sea" North American tour. Kicking off April 3 in Dallas, Texas, produced by Live Nation, the 24-date tour will hit cities across the U.S. and Canada with LOATHE, DYING WISH and GEL as support.

Tickets will first be available through a Citi presale starting today, December 3. The official artist presale begins on December 4 and will include a special Spiritboxoffice pop-up event in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Palladium from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. where fans can purchase tickets and meet the band. Additional presales will follow on December 5, ahead of the general onsale and Citi Cardmember Preferred Tickets, beginning Friday, December 6 at 10 a.m. local time on Spiritbox.com.

The tour wants to give fans, not scalpers, the best chance to buy tickets at face value. To make this possible they have chosen to use Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange. If fans purchase tickets for a show in the U.S. or Canada and can't attend, they'll have the option to resell them to other fans at the original price paid. To help protect the Exchange, the tour has requested all tickets be mobile only and restricted from transfer. This applies to all shows except those in Colorado, Illinois, and New York where Face Value Exchange cannot be mandated. Please note, a valid bank account or debit card within the country of your event is required to sell on the Face Value Exchange.

Citi is the official card of the "Tsunami Sea" North American tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 3 at 12 p.m. ET until Thursday, December 5 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

The announcement follows SPIRITBOX's second consecutive Grammy nomination for "Best Metal Performance" ("Cellar Door") which no woman has ever won this sole category. The tour announcement also follows the reveal of their anticipated sophomore album, "Tsunami Sea", slated for release on March 7 via Pale Chord / Rise Records. The album's first two singles, the heavy hitter "Soft Spine" and melodic "Perfect Soul", showcase the band's dynamic range and their ability to seamlessly fuse diverse sonic influences, offering a glimpse into the depth and ambition of the forthcoming record.

In addition to SPIRITBOX's headline U.S. and European tours in 2025, the band will jump on select dates of LINKIN PARK's world tour, joining the rock icons for performances in Italy, the Netherlands and the U.K.

SPIRITBOX with LOATHE, DYING WISH and GEL 2025 North American tour dates:

April 03 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

April 04 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

April 05 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

April 07 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

April 08 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

April 11 - Washington, DC - MGM National Harbor

April 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center

April 14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

April 15 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

April 18 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

April 19 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 21 - Montreal, QC - M TELUS*

April 23 - Toronto, ON - Great Canadian Casino

April 25 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

April 26 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

April 27 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

April 29 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

April 30 - Des Moines, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

May 02 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

May 03 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

May 06 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

May 07 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre

May 09 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

May 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium*

* Without GEL

Formed in 2017 in the picturesque-yet-isolated region of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, by singer Courtney Laplante and guitarist Mike Stringer, SPIRITBOX became a household name in rock circles in the summer of 2020 with the release of their blistering breakout single "Holy Roller", along with a host of other captivating singles shortly after, resulting in a media firestorm of hype.

With new and existing fans eagerly watching their next move, SPIRITBOX exceeded every expectation imaginable in 2021 with the release of their genre-defining debut studio album "Eternal Blue" via Pale Chord/Rise Records. "Eternal Blue", which debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard 200, kicked open the doors of the heavy metal scene and rewrote the genre's playbook with 12 stunning tracks that incorporated everything from djent and post-metal to infectious synth-laden pop sensibilities and cinematic arrangements, brought fully to life by the inimitable Laplante's ethereal and commanding vocal performances.

The album cycle for "Eternal Blue" saw SPIRITBOX not only grace the covers of esteemed music publications such as Revolver, Alternative Press, Rock Sound and Kerrang!, among many others but would also solidify the band as one of the most in-demand groups in live music today with their one-hundred percent sold out, first-ever headlining tour in support of the album which saw ticket sales over 40,000. The band would also share the stage with seasoned metal veterans such as LIMP BIZKIT and GHOST and win "Best International Breakthrough Band" at the 2021 Heavy Music Awards.

In 2022, SPIRITBOX secured highly-coveted spots at numerous major U.S. rock and metal festivals and were nominated for two Juno awards, respectively. SPIRITBOX would also round out their current lineup with the inclusion of drummer Zev Rose and bassist Josh Gilbert in addition to releasing their sonically experimental EP "Rotoscope" in June of that year as well as a cross-genre collaboration with dubstep artist Illenium for the track "Shivering".

During another whirlwind year for the band, including a U.S. tour with SHINEDOWN and PAPA ROACH, SPIRITBOX wrote and recorded their critically acclaimed EP "The Fear Of Fear", released in November 2023. The EP features the single "Jaded", which was nominated for "Best Metal Performance" at the 66th annual Grammy Awards. In the same month, the band would make another genre-bending splash with a high-profile collaboration with rapper Megan Thee Stallion for a remix of her song "Cobra".

Photo credit: Jonathan Weiner