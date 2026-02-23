SPIRITBOX Announces Summer/Fall 2026 European Tour With JINJER And DYING WISH

After an electrifying performance at this year's Grammy Awards where they were nominated for the third consecutive year, SPIRITBOX's unstoppable rise continues as they announce their first-ever U.K. arena headline tour.

Following their sold-out Alexandra Palace show in 2025, the "Tsunami Sea" tour will see the band play their biggest U.K. shows to date.

Tickets for the shows, listed below, go on sale and via LiveNation.co.uk from 10 a.m. U.K. time on Friday, February 27.

Access to Preferred Tickets is available to Mastercard cardholders in the U.K. on Friday, February 27 at 10 a.m. Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more

The tour will then continue across Europe, with the majority of the thirteen shows also being arena dates. All shows feature a carefully curated lineup of forward-thinking, genre-defying heavy acts, with special guests JINJER and DYING WISH.

SPIRITBOX summer/fall 2026 European tour dates are as follows:

September 12 - Glasgow SEC Centre (U.K.)

September 14 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena (U.K.)

September 16 - Manchester Co-Op Live (U.K.)

September 17 - Cardiff Utilita Arena (U.K.)

September 19 - London OVO Arena Wembley (U.K.)

September 22 - Berlin UFO Im Velodrom (Germany)

September 23 - Gliwice Gliwice Arena (Poland)

September 25 - Prague Forum Karlin (Czech Republic)

September 26 - Vienna Gasometer (Austria)

September 28 - Zurich Halle 622 (Switzerland)

September 29 - Munich Zenith (Germany)

September 30 - Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle (Germany)

October 02 - Hamburg Sporthalle (Germany)

October 03 - Amsterdam AFAS Live (Netherlands)

October 04 - Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle (Germany)

October 06 - Luxembourg Rockhal (Luxembourg)

October 08 - Antwerp Lotto Arena (Belgium)

October 09 - Paris La Seine Musicale (France)

SPIRITBOX's ascent has been built on a constant drive to push genre boundaries without compromising their metal roots. Anchored by big riffs, explosive dynamics, and pulsating rhythms, their sound is elevated by the soaring vocal power and commanding presence of Courtney LaPlante (vocals),alongside Mike Stringer (guitar),Zev Rose (drums) and Josh Gilbert (bass).

They also possess a fearless crossover vision, as demonstrated through their bold collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, which saw SPIRITBOX challenge expectations and expand the boundaries of heavy music.

LaPlante's voice brings the intense emotional core of SPIRITBOX's music to life, exploring themes ranging from mental health and identity to loss and resilience. Beyond her vocal performance, her leadership is defined by clarity and intention, leading by example to champion greater visibility, equality, and opportunity for women and underrepresented communities within the creative world.

The band have been impactful from the get go. Both their debut album "Eternal Blue" and last year's "Tsunami Sea" hit the U.K. Top 20, while the latter fired to No. 1 on Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums.

They followed the Alexandra Palace show with a storming mainstage debut set at Download festival before also hitting Wembley Stadium as main support to LINKIN PARK. 2026 will also see them supporting EVANESCENCE across North America.

Photo credit: Alex Bemis