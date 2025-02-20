Star-Studded Tribute Album To BAD COMPANY Coming This Fall

2025 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nominee and music icons BAD COMPANY will be celebrated with a star-studded tribute album to be released in the fall of 2025 via Primary Wave Music.

"Can't Get Enough: A Tribute To Bad Company" brings together artists across rock, country and Americana to create fresh interpretations of BAD COMPANY's classic hits, including "Feel Like Makin' Love", "Run With The Pack", "Shooting Star" and the renowned self-titled "Bad Company". The album will also feature special appearances by original BAD COMPANY members Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke, and a cover of FREE's "All Right Now", written by Rodgers and Andy Fraser, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

Rodgers and Mick Ralphs of BAD COMPANY said: "As songwriters, Mick and I are intrigued to hear how these talented and varied musicians will perform our songs. From what we have heard thus far, the creative energy is definitely flowing and there is plenty of heart and soul energy being injected into the songs, we salute and thank them all."

THE STRUTS will kick things off with their rendition of the classic "Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy" with a limited-edition seven-inch colored vinyl exclusive for Record Store Day, available April 12, 2025.

"We are so thrilled for the British music legends BAD COMPANY to finally be getting their well-earned nomination to the Rock Hall," says Luke Spiller, lead vocalist of THE STRUTS. "It's been a real pleasure to pay homage to them with our cover of "Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy" and I hope they enjoy it as much as we loved recording it."

"Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy" limited-edition seven-inch vinyl Record Store Day exclusive:

Side A: "Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy"

Side B: "Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy" (instrumental)

Recorded and mixed by Bob Clearmountain

BAD COMPANY was formed in 1973, featuring lead vocalist Paul Rodgers, guitarist Mick Ralphs, bassist Boz Burrell and drummer Simon Kirke. Their self-titled debut album, released in 1974, achieved commercial success with hits like "Can't Get Enough" and "Feel Like Makin' Love", establishing them as major players in the rock scene. Known for their powerful blend of hard rock and blues, they continued their success with albums like "Straight Shooter" (1975) and "Run With The Pack" (1976) solidifying their reputation in the 1970s.