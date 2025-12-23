STATIC-X's TONY CAMPOS: 'I'm Not A Big Fan Of Religion'

In a new interview with the "Psychic Warfare" podcast, STATIC-X bassist Tony Campos was asked if "spirituality" was "a big part" of his family life growing up or if it was something that he discovered later on in his life. Tony responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "My parents are Mexican immigrants, so they're hardcore Catholic, especially my mom. She'd make us pray the Rosary every night, and then on Sundays she'd make us pray the extended version of the Rosary. So, yeah, I'm not a big fan of religion. [Laughs] So as far as like any spiritual beliefs, I'm not really convinced of any of it. I'm not saying it's not true; [it's] just I have not seen sufficient evidence to warrant belief in any of them."

Campos went on to say that he adheres to a universal ethical standard when it comes to the way he approaches his life and his interactions with other people. "To put it simply, I think it's called the golden rule: treat others as you would like to be treated," he explained. "And that's pretty much worked for me. [Laughs] Like, be cool with me, [and] I'll be cool with you. And unless you give me a reason to be an asshole to you, I won't be an asshole to you."

STATIC-X's "Project Regeneration Vol. 1" LP came out in July 2020. The first of two volumes, it featured 12 brand new tracks, containing many of the final vocal performances and musical compositions of late STATIC-X frontman Wayne Static, along with the original "Wisconsin Death Trip" lineup of Campos, drummer Ken Jay and guitarist Koichi Fukuda. A follow-up album, "Project Regeneration: Vol. 2", came out in January 2024. A collection of 14 brand-new songs, the LP was produced by frontman Xer0 — who is believed to be DOPE singer Edsel Dope — and mixed/mastered by longtime collaborator Ulrich Wild.

Static died after mixing Xanax and other powerful prescription drugs with alcohol, according to the coroner's report. The 48-year-old, whose real name was Wayne Richard Wells, was found dead in his Landers, California home on November 1, 2014.

Static founded STATIC-X in 1994 and achieved commercial success with "Wisconsin Death Trip", which included the rock radio hit "Push It".

The group issued five more studio albums before disbanding permanently in June 2013. Static had been pursuing a solo career at the time of his death.