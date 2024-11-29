STATUS QUO Releases 'Driving To Glory' Collection

STATUS QUO has endured for over 50 years and is known for worldwide hits and tours to millions of fans across the globe.

A new compilation, "Driving To Glory", collects together, for the first time, many of the band's rare tracks from the late 1990s and early 2000s, some of which have been unavailable for over 20 years.

Until now, many of these tracks have only been available on CD singles, a soundtrack, or editions of albums only available in one country.

This remastered compilation is supported by the band and has been overseen by the recordings' original producer, Mike Paxman, who has also written liner notes for the release.

Paxman said of the release: "Known for their hard driving style, it's fitting that this STATUS QUO collection is called 'Driving To Glory'. Many of the songs included were recorded for soundtracks or to go with non-album single releases — this collection brings them together for the first time."

"Driving To Glory" is available as a 14-track CD in a lavish six-panel digipak and as a seven-track 12-inch single picture-disc vinyl.

Track listing:

01. Driving To Glory

02. Analyse Time

03. Fighting With The Pack

04. Obstruction Day

05. Famous In The Last Century (full-length version)

06. You Let Me Down

07. Money Don't Matter

08. The Madness

09. Don't Bring Me Down

10. You'll Come 'Round

11. Thinking Of You

12. Lucinda

13. Whatever You Want (new version)

14. Don't Waste My Time ('98 version)

STATUS QUO's Francis Rossi and Rick Parfitt joined forces in 1967 and became one of the most prolific rock bands of the 1960s and 1970s, releasing hit singles like "Down Down", "Caroline" and "Whatever You Want".

Parfitt was 68 when he died in 2016 from a severe infection in a Spanish hospital on Christmas Eve.

Earlier this year, Rossi — who has continued touring under the STATUS QUO banner — told Mirror that the band's current run of shows will be the group's last.

"I don't think we will go again," Rossi said. "And as far as the rest of the band are concerned, it's the last tour too. I just can't see us doing it one more time."