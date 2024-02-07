STEEL PANTHER Announces April/May 2024 Tour

California glam metal jokesters STEEL PANTHER have announced additional dates to their "On The Prowl" world tour 2024. The trek will kick off on April 18 in Omaha, Nebraska and run through May 18 where it wraps up in San Antonio, Texas. The 21-city run will make stops in Denver, Colorado (April 19); Seattle, Washington (April 27); Nashville, Tennessee (May 8) and Austin, Texas (May 17),to name a few. Additional Information on all ticket and VIP packages including meet-and-greets, exclusive merch items, early entry and more for all tour dates can be found here.

STEEL PANTHER drummer Stix Zadinia states: "In the event you haven't heard the amazing news already — aside from Punxsutawney Phil not seeing his shadow, STEEL PANTHER is adding dates to our 'On The Prowl' world tour 2024. No matter your age, education level, financial strata, relationship status or kinky perversions — we implore you to come see the most irreverent, bombastic, slippery, sweaty, damp and dank heavy metal show ever put on by four beautiful, young men in spandex."

Newly announced "On The Prowl" tour dates:

April 18 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

April 19 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

April 20 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live

April 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

April 25 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

April 26 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Live @ the Spokane Tribe Casino

April 27 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

April 30 - Minot, ND - The Original Bar and Nightclub

May 02 - Mankato, MN - Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center - Grand Hall

May 03 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

May 04 - New Buffalo, MI - Four Winds Casino

May 05 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

May 08 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

May 09 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

May 10 - Myrtle Beach, SC - Suck Bang Blow – Myrtle Beach Bike Week

May 11 - Spartanburg, SC - The Hall at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

May 13 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

May 15 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

May 16 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall

May 17 - Austin, TX - Emo's

May 18 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

Previously announced "On The Prowl" tour dates:

February 14 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary Events Center *

February 16 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District *

February 17 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman *

February 18 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s *

February 21 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City Bham *

February 22 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall *

February 23 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall *

February 24 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center *

* MOON FEVER opening

Last August, STEEL PANTHER failed to make it through to the Top 10 of season 18 of "America's Got Talent" reality television and talent competition series.

STEEL PANTHER performed on the August 29, 2023 episode of the "America's Got Talent". They played their classic song "Death To All But Metal", from 2009's "Feel the Steel" album, although they admittedly had to tweak some of the provocative lyrics in order to appear on NBC during primetime.

STEEL PANTHER's sixth studio album, "On The Prowl", was released in February 2023.

In September 2022, STEEL PANTHER announced the addition of Spyder as the band's new bassist.

The group's music has been described as "VAN HALEN meets MÖTLEY CRÜE meets RATT meets 'Wayne's World', complete with operatic shrieks, misogyny, shredding guitar solos and libidinal overdrive."

Sixteen years ago, STEEL PANTHER changed its name from METAL SKOOL to its current moniker and shifted the focus of its act from '80s metal covers to originals.

Photo credit: David Jackson (courtesy of PFA Media)