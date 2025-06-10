STEEL PANTHER Announces Final U.S. Dates Of 'Feel The Steel 15th Anniversary Tour'

With 2025 well underway and the band about to go rock the European festival circuit, California metal maestros STEEL PANTHER have announced the last round of U.S. dates on their "Feel The Steel 15th Anniversary Tour". The latest round of shows kickoff in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 16 and wraps up a month later in Kansas City, Missouri on September 20. Along the way, the tour will stop in Anaheim, California (August 21),Biloxi, Mississippi (August 30),Charles Town, West Virginia (September 12) and Wichita, Kansas (September 19). Tickets are on sale to the public on Friday, June 6.

"Feel The Steel 15th Anniversary Tour" U.S. dates:

Aug. 16 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

Aug. 20 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

Aug. 21 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Aug. 22 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

Aug. 28 - Plano, TX - The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall

Aug. 30 - Biloxi, MS - IP Casino Resort Spa - Studio A

Sep. 12 - Charles Town, WV - Hollywood Casino

Sep. 13 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

Sep. 18 - Tulsa, OK - Hard Rock Casino

Sep. 19 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive

Sep. 20 - Kansas City, MO - Ameristar Casino Hotel

STEEL PANTHER's European headline leg kicks off on June 16 in Glasgow, U.K., followed by the sold-out evening in London, U.K. on June 17. The leg continues with more sellouts, including July 5 in Memmingen, Germany before concluding on July 6 in Geiselwind, Germany. The band will also be performing at the following European festivals in 2025: Download (United Kingdon),Lisää Löylyä (Finland),Tons Of Rock (Norway) and Rockmaraton (Hungary).

Seven months ago, STEEL PANTHER's debut album, "Feel The Steel", was certified gold by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) for sales in excess of 100,000 copies in the United Kingdom.

"Feel The Steel - 15th Anniversary Edition" was released worldwide on November 15, 2024. The 15th-anniversary edition features two tracks that were only released on the original Japanese import: "You Don't Make Me Feel Dumb" and "I Want Your Tits". The album was produced by Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, COREY TAYLOR).

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of the album, STEEL PANTHER embarked on the first leg of the "Feel The Steel 15th Anniversary Tour". The trek kicked off in Huntington, New York on November 20, 2024 and ran through December 13, 2024 when it wrapped up in Orlando, Florida.

Formed in 2000, STEEL PANTHER specializes in imitating and exaggerating the less flattering aspects of 1980s hair metal, with unrepentantly crude, non-PC sexual content as a favorite lyrical theme.

The group's music has been described as "VAN HALEN meets MÖTLEY CRÜE meets RATT meets 'Wayne's World', complete with operatic shrieks, misogyny, shredding guitar solos and libidinal overdrive."

Seventeen years ago, STEEL PANTHER changed its name from METAL SKOOL to its current moniker and shifted the focus of its act from '80s metal covers to originals.

STEEL PANTHER's sixth studio album, "On The Prowl", was released in February 2023.

In September 2022, STEEL PANTHER announced the addition of Spyder as the band's new bassist.

In January 2025, STEEL PANTHER drummer Stix Zadinia was asked by the "Iron City Rocks" podcast if he thinks his band would have had the same staying power without songs that contain what some critics say are racist, misogynistic and lewd lyrics. Stix said: "No, there's no way. I think that had we come out with lyrics that were, like, typical of a band in 1983 or in 1987, I don't think it would have flown, because what we sing about, I think people latch on to the lyrics and I think lyrics matter.

"We're in a really weird time, and I think when we put our first record out, the really weird time — and I use air quotes with that — was starting around then," he explained. "But we had been grandfathered in because of what we had established since the '90s. And the '90s were not the really weird time as far as the political correctness. So we became this place for people to be able to come, have so much fun and not worry about offending people. And we just wrote songs that we wanted to write, and nothing was ever really intentional and it was all super from the heart. Now, I think an interesting question would be if we came out in 1985, how would we be viewed with the lyrics that we have? But I think it could have been insane 'cause I think our songs are just as good [as], if not better than, most of the bands back then. And I know that might sound blasphemous, but if you don't think that about your own band, then what are you doing in that band?"

Zadinia added: "I'm proud of that — I'm proud of not playing by the rules. And I'm proud of doing just what comes from the heart for us 'cause, ultimately, we get to keep playing these songs for people who wanna come see it, who listen to it, who may use it as a tool for that escapism. And I'm proud of that. I think it's more satisfying than if we were being told what to do, what can go on a record. We are our true own bosses, and it's awesome."

Photo credit: David Jackson