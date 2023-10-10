STEEL PANTHER Uncovers Truth About False Appearances On Social Media With 'On Your Instagram' Video

California's glam metal jokesters STEEL PANTHER are doing their part to share the message that things aren't always what they seem online with their new music video for "On Your Instagram". The band felt it was important to issue this public service announcement that aligns with the lyrics from the fan-favorite track off STEEL PANTHER's latest album, "On The Prowl". The song talks about how the Instagram age of fake setups and heavily filtered photos has ruined society. It is only being exacerbated with recent AI (Artificial Intelligence) craze. The J.T. Arbogast-directed video follows the assistants of two social media influencers as they question the false realities they are perpetuating for their bosses. The influencer's worlds come down when the assistants quit after deciding to be the real version of themselves. The band — Michael Starr (lead vocals),Satchel (lead guitar),Spyder (bass) and Stix Zadinia (drums) — performs the poignant song in an arcade as Starr reflects: "Such a beautiful filter. Like God himself had built her. Where's the girl that I know on your Instagram?"

Last month, STEEL PANTHER announced a holiday tour in support of its latest album. The "On The Prowl Winter Holidaze" tour is set to kick off this December. STEEL PANTHER will be stuffing stockings for all the naughty housewives on the 12-city trek that will kick off on December 1 in Cleveland, Ohio and wrap up in St. Louis, Missouri on December 17. The tour will make stops in Flint, Michigan (December 5),Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (December 10) and Louisville, Kentucky (December 16),among others. Spreading holiday cheer with STEEL PANTHER are Seattle rockers MOON FEVER.

In August, STEEL PANTHER failed to make it through to the Top 10 of season 18 of "America's Got Talent" reality television and talent competition series.

STEEL PANTHER performed on the August 29 episode of the "America's Got Talent". They played their classic song "Death To All But Metal", from 2009's "Feel the Steel" album, although they admittedly had to tweak some of the provocative lyrics in order to appear on NBC during primetime.

STEEL PANTHER's sixth studio album, "On The Prowl", was released in February.

In September 2022, STEEL PANTHER announced the addition of Spyder as the band's new bassist.

The group's music has been described as "VAN HALEN meets MÖTLEY CRÜE meets RATT meets 'Wayne's World', complete with operatic shrieks, misogyny, shredding guitar solos and libidinal overdrive."

Fifteen years ago, STEEL PANTHER changed its name from METAL SKOOL to its current moniker and shifted the focus of its act from '80s metal covers to originals.

Photo credit: David Jackson