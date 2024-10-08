STEEL PANTHER's 'Feel The Steel' Certified Gold In U.K. For Sales Of 100,000 Copies

STEEL PANTHER's debut album, "Feel The Steel", has been certified gold by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) for sales in excess of 100,000 copies in the United Kingdom.

Earlier today (Tuesday, October 8),STEEL PANTHER released a video message thanking fans for their support and included the following caption: "Just in time for the 15th Anniversary, 'Feel The Steel' goes GOLD in the U.K.!! Thank you to all the U.K. fans for the incredible support. What's the best way to celebrate?! Snag a copy of the 15th Anniversary Edition of 'Feel The Steel' on LIMITED EDITION vinyl, CD, and cassette NOW at steelpanther.com!"

For some folks, 2009 will be remembered as the year pop-legend Michael Jackson passed away, Quentin Tarantino released "Inglourious Basterds" or the year "Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" was released. For everyone else, 2009 will be the year that California metal maestros STEEL PANTHER burst on to the music scene with their debut album "Feel The Steel". The spandex-clad quartet took the world by storm with the release of their debut single "Death To All But Metal" — an anthem that called out the evils of the pop music world while shouting the anthemic line "heavy metal's back." Songs like "Asian Hooker", "Community Property" and "Girl From Oklahoma" won over fans and critics alike. The debut album also featured guest appearances by Corey Taylor of SLIPKNOT, M. Shadows of AVENGED SEVENFOLD, Justin Hawkins of THE DARKNESS, and Scott Ian of ANTHRAX. The BBC reviewed the album upon original release stating: "Quite simply, 'Feel The Steel' is an utter feelgood masterpiece."

The 15th-anniversary edition features two tracks that were only released on the original Japanese import: "You Don't Make Me Feel Dumb" and "I Want Your Tits". The album was produced by Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, COREY TAYLOR) and sounds as timeless today as it did when originally released on June 8, 2009.

"Feel The Steel - 15th Anniversary Edition" will be released worldwide on November 15. Fans can order "Feel The Steel 15th Anniversary Edition" in various configurations at www.SteelPanther.com, including CD, vinyl, a cassette version (available via STEEL PANTHER web site only) and exclusive merch designs. All pre-orders via the band's web site will receive exclusive digital content not available anywhere else.

"Feel The Steel - 15th Anniversary Edition" track listing:

01. Death To All But Metal

02. Asian Hooker

03. Community Property

04. Eyes Of A Panther

05. Fat Girl (Thar She Blows)

06. Eatin' Ain't Cheatin'

07. Party All Day (F@#k All Night)

08. Turn Out The Lights

09. Stripper Girl

10. The Shocker

11. Girl From Oklahoma

12. You Don't Make Me Feel Dumb (bonus track: originally available in Japan only)

13. I Want Your Tits (bonus track: originally available in Japan only)

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of the album, STEEL PANTHER will head out on the — you guessed it — "Feel The Steel 15th Anniversary Tour". The trek will kick off in Huntington, New York on November 20 and will run through December 13 where it will wrap up in Orlando, Florida. The tour will make stops in Boston, Massachusetts (November 23),Detroit, Michigan (November 29) and Atlanta, Georgia (December 10),among others. Additional information on all ticket and VIP packages including meet-and-greets, exclusive 15th-anniversary merch items, early entry and more for all tour dates can be found here.

"Feel The Steel 15th Anniversary Tour" dates:

November 20 - Huntington, NY – The Paramount

November 21 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

November 23 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues

November 24 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

November 26 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

November 27 - Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

November 29 - Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

November 30 - Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

December 01 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

December 03 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

December 05 - Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

December 06 - Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

December 07 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

December 10 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

December 12 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

December 13 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live

Formed in 2000, STEEL PANTHER specializes in imitating and exaggerating the less flattering aspects of 1980s hair metal, with unrepentantly crude, non-PC sexual content as a favorite lyrical theme.

The group's music has been described as "VAN HALEN meets MÖTLEY CRÜE meets RATT meets 'Wayne's World', complete with operatic shrieks, misogyny, shredding guitar solos and libidinal overdrive."

Sixteen years ago, STEEL PANTHER changed its name from METAL SKOOL to its current moniker and shifted the focus of its act from '80s metal covers to originals.

STEEL PANTHER's sixth studio album, "On The Prowl", was released in February 2023.

In September 2022, STEEL PANTHER announced the addition of Spyder as the band's new bassist.