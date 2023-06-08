STEELHEART Frontman MILJENKO MATIJEVIĆ's Mini Stroke Leads To Discovery Of Hole In His Heart

STEELHEART frontman Miljenko Matijević has been forced to postpone some of the band's previously announced tour dates due to complications from a recent surgery. Following the surgery, doctors discovered he has Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO),a heart condition in which a hole exists between the left and right side of his heart. As was the case with Bret Michaels (POISON) and model Hailey Baldwin-Bieber, both of whom also have PFO, Miljenko's condition caused a mini-stroke. The good news is that his physicians caught it in time, and his health and overall condition are improving steadily.

Matijević's team and fans alike are looking forward to a successful outcome of the upcoming procedure he is having to correct the problem. Until then, Miljenko will be taking things very slowly, with an abundance of caution and care.

According to ABC News, PFO occurs when a small hole that helps circulate blood to the unborn fetus doesn't close after birth. Doctors say a PFO rarely causes any symptoms and doesn't impact the functioning of the heart. There are also no genetic factors known to predispose a person to PFO.

Last week, STEELHEART released a new single, "In Love". The song is an enhanced version of the band's 2017 hit "I'm So In Love With You", in keeping with the 30th-anniversary theme of reimagining STEELHEART's most popular tracks. The full, physical 30th-anniversary vinyl will ship on June 9. One copy will contain a "golden ticket" that means an extraordinary prize package.

STEELHEART has also released revitalized versions of "We All Die Young", "Good 2B Alive" and "Everybody Loves Eileen" for the STEELHEART 30th-anniversary album.

"We wanted to take one of our most romantic songs and give it a new, modern twist, with just a piano, vocals and four cellos" said Matijevic. "We're excited to share this updated version with our fans and hopefully introduce it to a new audience."

The video was filmed in Miljenko's birthplace of Zagreb, Croatia and at the world-famous Roman Arena in the seafront city of Pula on the tip of Croatia's Istrian peninsula. Miljenko's country not only opened their hearts, they also allowed him to shoot in the Arena for three hours without the ever-present tourists walking around. Saints such as St. Michael walked the streets where this beautiful/video song was filmed.

Image credit: Melvin Zoopers