STEELHEART's MILJENKO MATIJEVIC Stars In New Music Family Dramedy 'Trust In Love'

Rock vocalist Miljenko Matijevic, best known as the frontman of renowned band STEELHEART, makes a powerful big-screen debut in Mick Davis's new heartwarming dramedy "Trust In Love". The film, which has already garnered 30 awards at festivals worldwide, will premiere in select theaters in early August before its VOD (video on demand) debut. Matijevic is also working on new music with an unexpected, exciting ally.

Directed by Davis, known for "Modigliani" and "Walden", the film also stars a remarkable ensemble cast, including Matijevic, Natasha Wilson ("Once Upon A Time", "Commander In Chief", "Huff"),Sydney Bullock ("Stranger Things", "Dynasty", "Goosebumps"),Robby Krieger (THE DOORS),Eric Roberts ("The Dark Knight", "The Expendables", "Entourage") and Jimi Petulla ("The Fall Of America And The Western World", "Reversal", "All The Kings Men"). Cities with screenings of the film being set up include Los Angeles, California; Orlando and Ft Lauderdale, Florida; Tempe and Sedona, Arizona and Minneapolis, Minnesota, among others. The film will be digitally released on all major VOD platforms on August 13.

Diving deep into the heart of resilience and love, "Trust In Love" — based on a true story — promises to move and inspire viewers. Mickey Ferrara (Jimi Petulla) teeters at life's crossroads: his record-producing career for a once huge band, fronted by Emerson (played by Matijevic),is going down the tubes. His estranged wife wants a divorce, and his son is struggling with his sexuality. Although plunged into adversity, Mickey is above all else a warrior, poised to make a valiant stand, get in the trenches, and "trust in love" to try to keep his family together and maybe — just maybe — make one more good record.

The film was named after STEELHEART's epic track that has been translated into five languages and has become a symbol of peace around the world.

"The original title for the movie was going to be 'Split'," says Jimi Petulla. "When we were going over songs with Mili for the movie and myself and the director heard 'Trust In Love', we couldn't believe it. It was BEYOND perfect. Then seeing Mili's music video for the song I felt like it was an anthem for peace and love. Not only did we feel it was the perfect song it ended up being the perfect title for the movie 'Trust In Love'. It really brings the family together at the end of the movie. Thank you, Mili!"

Written and produced by Petulla, the film won the best international feature film award at the Vancouver International Film Awards and best narrative feature at the Studio City Film Festival. It also won best feature film, best cinematography of feature film, best actor and best supporting actor at the Los Angeles Cinematography Awards and best feature film at the Amsterdam World International Film Festival, among other accolades.

In addition to his new film credits, Matijevic is also poised to make waves yet again in the music industry with brand-new material slated for release in late 2024. Collaborating with former IN FLAMES and current THE HALO EFFECT guitarist Niclas Engelin, the new material is a break from his past fare. It is a darker, heavier rock sound that promises to be a sonic treat for rock fans worldwide.

Matijevic will be hitting the road with STEELHEART on their 2024 tour.

Following their August dates in Jakarta, Indonesia, STEELHEART will perform at:

Sep. 06 - Hinkley, MN @ Rocktember Music Festival, Grand Casino Amphitheater

Sep. 13 - Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre

Sep. 21 - Sault Ste. Marie, MI @ Kewadin Casino - DreamMakers Theater

Oct. 05 - Umatilla, OR @ Rock the Lock Music Festival

Nov. 23 - Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn's Peak

Nov. 24 - Warrendale, PA @ Jergel's Rhythm Grille