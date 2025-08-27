STELLAR CIRCUITS To Release Third Album, 'Phantom :: Phoenix', In November

Following the breakthrough success of 2023's Nuclear Blast Records debut "Sight To Sound", North Carolina's burgeoning progressive, alt-metal band STELLAR CIRCUITS have announced their follow-up record, "Phantom :: Phoenix", will be released on November 14.

Commenting on the upcoming album, vocalist Ben Beddick says: "When we were writing this record, one of the things that kept coming up was the idea of death and rebirth through fire. This idea of killing off the old and dead parts of ourselves in order to give birth to something new and maybe even a truer version of who we all are. Every time we write an album, we go into the process with the idea of getting uncomfortable and exposing a more vulnerable part of ourselves. There also seems to be a constant theme of dealing with loss when we're in the middle of writing."

He continues: "Everybody went through different periods of loss and grief during this process and I think that it shows through in the subject matter and the sounds that came out of it. We always want to push ourselves to a new place and build on the foundation that we've created over the last few years of being in this band. I think that we've been able to achieve that with 'Phantom :: Phoenix'. It's a representation of that cycle and I hope it can act as a catalyst for growth to those who listen."

STELLAR CIRCUITS has unveiled the album's first single and opening track, "I See Your Spirit", which embodies the essence of the record's theme of revitalization.

Beddick states about the single: "'I See Your Spirit' is a song that seems to epitomize the idea behind the album holistically. When I was in the midst of writing the vocals, I woke up in the middle of the night to find my house was on fire. The smoke was so thick I could barely breathe, and the firefighters said that I was minutes away from death. The effect that this event had on my psyche can't be overstated. I also thought it was extremely uncanny how this happened when we were in the middle of writing a record containing the theme of death and rebirth through fire. Especially during the writing of a song like 'I See Your Spirit', where the chorus has a line that says 'I see your spirit. It's like a flame.' Something about the whole experience and the connection therein just seemed extraordinarily relevant for obvious reasons. To be honest, it was a bit unsettling. The song in itself represents the feeling and maybe even the spirit behind the entire album."

"Phantom :: Phoenix" track listing:

01. I See Your Spirit

02. Queen Mary

03. Silhouette

04. Elegant Illusion

05. The War Within

06. Bury The Ashes

07. Corridor

08. Gloria

09. Same Page

10. Paris

STELLAR CIRCUITS is making a powerful impact in the progressive metal scene following the release of their acclaimed 2023 album "Sight To Sound" on Nuclear Blast Records. Fusing punishing grooves, intricate melodies, and emotional weight, the album pushed the band's sonic boundaries while staying rooted in their intense, immersive sound. Tracks like "Witch House" and "Catch Your Death" showcase a darker, more evolved edge that continues to resonate with fans of metal and progressive rock alike.

The band — Ben Beddick (vocals),Jesse Olsen (bass),Tyler Menon (drums),and Jared Stamey (guitar) — has built a reputation for emotionally charged, technically precise live performances, following extensive touring and appearances alongside acts like CHEVELLE and ARCH ECHO. With a growing audience and relentless creative energy, STELLAR CIRCUITS has emerged as one of the most dynamic forces in modern progressive metal.

Now, the band is preparing to enter a bold new chapter with their upcoming album "Phantom :: Phoenix", set for release in 2025. A cinematic and visceral exploration of light and dark, the album delves into themes of personal transformation and the rebirth of the self through fire. It's an emotionally and sonically expansive record that challenges both the band and the listener to confront what must be destroyed in order to evolve. With new music on the horizon and a sharpened creative vision, STELLAR CIRCUITS is poised to break new ground and leave a lasting mark on the genre.

Photo credit: Maq Brown