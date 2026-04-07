STEPHEN PEARCY Announces 'The Dogg Mob' Solo Album, Shares 'I Need U' Single

RATT singer Stephen Pearcy has released "I Need U", the first single from his upcoming sixth solo album "The Dogg Mob". The track features Pearcy on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, Erik Ferentinos on guitar, Matt Thorne on bass, Blas Elias on drums and an undisclosed "special guest" on guitar.

"This song's on me — download it before they charge ya," Pearcy wrote on his official web site. "We've been writing some killer material the last few years — Erik Ferentinos and I — with Matt Thorne at MT Studios shaping the sound. We're fired up about this record."

This past February, Pearcy teased his upcoming LP by rolling out a snippet of the song "Drive All Night Long". The track, which can be previewed on Stephen's Instagram, was written by Pearcy and features one of the album's many special guests on lead guitar — someone whose name will soon be revealed.

"The Dogg Mob" is tentatively due this summer via Pearcy's Top Fuel Records label.

Pearcy's most recent solo album, "View To A Thrill", came out in 2018 via Frontiers Music Srl. The follow-up to 2017's "Smash" was produced by Thorne and Pearcy and was mixed and mastered by Ferentinos.

For the past year, Pearcy has been playing sporadic shows with guitarist extraordinaire Warren DeMartini — his longtime bandmate in RATT — under the PEARCY/DEMARTINI moniker.

Speaking about the songwriting process for his solo material, Pearcy told Music Existence: "RATT's music is its own entity and animal, and it has its own schematics. With my solo stuff, I tend to do whatever I like — an acoustic song, a really heavy song — and go places and talk about things that I want to. It's my freedom of speech. That's one thing I like about it, and I'm always writing, so what else can I do, you know? Just try to get it out and get it heard! I don't care if it sells ten million or nil million; it's just what I do. You do the best that you can."

RATT hasn't released any new music since 2010's "Infestation" LP.

Photo courtesy of SRO PR (Schneider Rondan Organization)