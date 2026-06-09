STEPHEN PEARCY's New Solo Album 'The Dogg Mob' Is Now Tentatively Due In Fall 2026

RATT singer Stephen Pearcy's sixth solo album, "The Dogg Mob", is tentatively due this fall via Pearcy's Top Fuel Records label.

Pearcy's most recent solo LP, "View To A Thrill", came out in 2018 via Frontiers Music Srl. The follow-up to 2017's "Smash" was produced by Stephen's bassist Matt Thorne and Pearcy and was mixed and mastered by Stephen's longtime guitarist Erik Ferentinos.

On Sunday, June 7, Pearcy shared a few photos from the studio and he included the following message: "Top Fuel Newz; Stephen Pearcy's 'The Dogg Mob', studio studio studio!

"It's been a long week this weekend finishing up solos and lead vocals on a few more songs. A good 12-13 on the record sounds about right, and a couple more special guests to hit up if time. Now we're headed to that finish line, thank you yes! So now it's looking like a fall release 2026 for the new album. All good, just more time to set up it properly, very important. I'm sure a new single and video will be released soon enough.

"We're excited about this album, it's going to surprise and shake things up. It's what you might expect #rattnroll but more.

"Stephen Pearcy's sixth solo album 'The Dogg Mob', will now see a fall release kidz. We were hoping to break off the leash late summer 2026, Next! officialstephenpearcy.com @ratt @mattthorne_mtstudios @erikferentinos #thedoggmob #topfuelentertainment #80s OnTour2026 topfuelrecords 2026".

This past April Pearcy released "I Need U", the first single from "The Dogg Mob". The track features Pearcy on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, Ferentinos on guitar, Thorne on bass, Blas Elias on drums and an undisclosed "special guest" on guitar.

"This song's on me — download it before they charge ya," Pearcy wrote on his official web site.

"We've been writing some killer material the last few years — Erik Ferentinos and I — with Matt Thorne at MT Studios shaping the sound. We're fired up about this record."

In February Pearcy teased his upcoming LP by rolling out a snippet of the song "Drive All Night Long". The track, which can be previewed on Stephen's Instagram, was written by Pearcy and features one of the album's many special guests on lead guitar — someone whose name will soon be revealed.

For the past year, Pearcy has been playing sporadic shows with guitarist extraordinaire Warren DeMartini — his longtime bandmate in RATT — under the PEARCY/DEMARTINI moniker.

Speaking about the songwriting process for his solo material, Pearcy told Music Existence: "RATT's music is its own entity and animal, and it has its own schematics. With my solo stuff, I tend to do whatever I like — an acoustic song, a really heavy song — and go places and talk about things that I want to. It's my freedom of speech. That's one thing I like about it, and I'm always writing, so what else can I do, you know? Just try to get it out and get it heard! I don't care if it sells ten million or nil million; it's just what I do. You do the best that you can."

In a 2021 interview with The Cosmick View, Pearcy stated about his solo career: "A lot of my fans know I've been doing this since '92. So they've accepted it. A lot of them love my solo stuff. They can't wait for a new solo record. I've been working at a solo career because it's just necessity. My band [RATT] doesn't really want to do a record, or touring or whatever isn't feasible. My solo career offers me so much more to be creative, and I think they want to hear it. Sure. But they're always going to want to go back to that good place. And I love it… doesn't bother me. I'll play 'Round And Round' a million times."

He added: "I have an outlet, and I've been writing RATT songs since day one. A lot of those compositions are just me. So I know what I can do. And hopefully some of these songs that I write…I write for RATT anyway, whether I like it or not. People are going to go, 'It's that RATT guy, but that sounds industrial' or 'it sounds pop' or 'it sounds too metal'. Well, that's what I wanna do. I wanna sound all of those things. I wanna try different shit."

RATT hasn't released any new music since 2010's "Infestation" LP.

Photo courtesy of SRO PR (Schneider Rondan Organization)