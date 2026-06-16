STEVE HACKETT And STEVE ROTHERY Announce Long-Awaited Collaborative Album 'The Roaring Waves'

Two titans of progressive music, Steve Hackett (GENESIS) and Steve Rothery (MARILLION),come together for the first time on "The Roaring Waves", featuring seven instrumental tracks that range from the dexterously ridiculous to the brilliantly sublime, though with one common theme: the profundity of the sea. The record has been much talked about over the years, and it will now finally see the light of day on August 28, 2026 via InsideOut Music.

Rothery explains: "In winter you could hear the roaring of the of the waves during the stormy weather, Whitby was a very evocative place to live, a very poetic and powerful place to grow up."

"The Roaring Waves" has been in the making for the best part of eight years, though the initial idea of the pair making an album together was first mooted around three years before that, but their respective day jobs and touring itineraries kept them from working together for months at a time. Though recording sessions at the Racket Club, and their respective home studios yielded a rich seam of creativity.

"It was a bit old school, our approach, like the idea of mates getting together in the garage and playing and hanging out," Hackett says of how the material for "The Roaring Waves" came together.

"The Roaring Waves" will be available to pre-order on June 26, and that date will also mark the first time fans will be able to hear and see what the album is all about, with a first single release.

Hackett gained an international reputation as the guitarist in the classic GENESIS lineup between "Nursery Cryme" (1971) and "Wind And Wuthering" (1977) at a time when John Lennon praised GENESIS as "true sons of THE BEATLES". Recent tours have seen Hackett celebrate his time with GENESIS, together with some of the most-loved tracks from his solo career, including a spectacular 2018 tour in which Hackett realized a long-held ambition to perform the works of GENESIS live with his band and orchestra. A series of themed tours have since spotlighted many of the GENESIS albums upon which Hackett played such a key role, including a 50th-anniversary celebration of "The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway".

Rothery is the original guitarist and longest-serving member of the band MARILLION. Typically known for that band's progressive rock, Steve has also recorded albums as the duo THE WISHING TREE, and in September 2014 recorded and released his first solo album, "The Ghosts of Pripyat".

MARILLION signed to EMI in 1982 and has, over its career, sold in excess of ten million records. They have toured the world constantly, and Steve's style has continued to evolve, with him being acknowledged as one of the most distinctive and emotive players around.