STEVE HACKETT And STEVE ROTHERY Release 'The Black Sea', First Track From Collaborative Album 'The Roaring Waves'

Two titans of progressive music, Steve Hackett (GENESIS) and Steve Rothery (MARILLION),come together on "The Roaring Waves" — a striking and deeply atmospheric instrumental album shaped by memory, imagination, and the elemental power of the sea. The record has been much talked about over the years, and it will now finally see the day on August 28, 2026 via InsideOut Music.

Years in the making, "The Roaring Waves" brings together seven instrumental compositions that move fluidly between the cinematic and the intimate, as Hackett explains, "It's not the kind of album that guitarists normally make together."

Written and recorded intermittently over nearly a decade — with sessions at Racket Club and the duo's home studios — the album emerged from an organic, improvisational process. Jams and shared ideas form the backbone of the music, allowing both players to explore a collaborative dynamic defined by sensitivity and mutual respect.

Throughout "The Roaring Waves", the duo embrace a painterly, almost filmic approach to composition — crafting music that invites listeners to drift, imagine, and immerse themselves.

"You're trying to create an atmosphere… like painting a picture," says Rothery. "Taking people on a journey."

Coinciding with the announcement is the launch of the album's first single, "The Black Sea", accompanied by a stunning video featuring Hackett and Rothery performing alongside album collaborators Riccardo Romano (who also co-wrote, mixed and played keyboards and bass),and Leon Parr (drums). Watch the video, directed by Tim Sidwell, below.

Rothery comments: "I think 'The Black Sea' is the perfect introduction to the sonic world we've created between us. We have a very special chemistry."

Hackett adds: "For 'The Black Sea', our joint guitar sounds with the keys created a strong vibe of intrigue along with a sense of a musical dark sea adventure…"

The album is also available to pre-order on several formats, including a limited CD+Blu-ray mediabook edition including Dolby Atmos (by Andy Bradfield) and High Resolution Stereo mixes. The album will also be available as a standard CD and a gatefold 180g LP, cut at half speed at Abbey Road Studios by Miles Showell. All feature artwork and layouts by Simon Ward.

The full track listing is as follows:

01. The Storm

02. Sandsend

03. Red Dragon

04. The Roaring Waves

05. K-129

06. The Black Sea

07. Pacific Coast Highway

Hackett gained an international reputation as the guitarist in the classic GENESIS lineup between "Nursery Cryme" (1971) and "Wind And Wuthering" (1977) at a time when John Lennon praised GENESIS as "true sons of THE BEATLES". Recent tours have seen Hackett celebrate his time with GENESIS, together with some of the most-loved tracks from his solo career, including a spectacular 2018 tour in which Hackett realized a long-held ambition to perform the works of GENESIS live with his band and orchestra. A series of themed tours have since spotlighted many of the GENESIS albums upon which Hackett played such a key role, including a 50th-anniversary celebration of "The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway".

Rothery is the original guitarist and longest-serving member of the band MARILLION. Typically known for that band's progressive rock, Steve has also recorded albums as the duo THE WISHING TREE, and in September 2014 recorded and released his first solo album, "The Ghosts of Pripyat".

MARILLION signed to EMI in 1982 and has, over its career, sold in excess of ten million records. They have toured the world constantly, and Steve's style has continued to evolve, with him being acknowledged as one of the most distinctive and emotive players around.