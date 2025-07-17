STEVE MILLER BAND Cancels All 2025 Tour Dates: 'Blame It On The Weather'

The STEVE MILLER BAND has canceled all of its 2025 tour dates.

The group had 31 shows scheduled for its American tour, which was slated to begin August 15 in Bethel, New York and wrap on November 8 in Anaheim, California.

On Wednesday (July 16),the rock band, led by Steve Miller on guitar and vocals, shared the following message on social media: "Dear Steve Miller Band fans, You make music with your instincts. You live your life by your instincts. Always trust your instincts…

"The Steve Miller Band has cancelled all of our upcoming tour dates.

"The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes and massive forest fires make these risks for you our audience, the band and the crew unacceptable. So…

You can blame it on the weather... The tour is cancelled.

"Don't know where, don't know when… We hope to see you all again.

"Wishing you all Peace, Love and Happiness.

"Please take care of each other.

"Steve, The Band and the Crew".

Steve Miller has been a monumental presence on the American music scene for over half a century and his releases have sold tens of millions of records and been streamed billions of times. Miller's "Greatest Hits (1974-1978)" received the RIAA diamond award with sales of over 15 million copies. It is among the 25 top best-selling albums of all time. If one would run through Miller's music catalog, they would quickly recognize his influences — his parents were jazz aficionados and personal friends of Les Paul and Mary Ford. As a budding guitarist, Steve absorbed every lesson or piece of advice Les Paul gave him. Miller played with Muddy Waters, Howlin' Wolf, James Cotton and Paul Butterfield, all of whom inform his music to this day.

Miller's hits include "The Joker", "Take The Money And Run", "Abracadabra", "Rock'n Me", "Jet Airliner", "Swingtown", "Fly Like An Eagle" and others. The album "Fly Like An Eagle" was recently inducted to the Library Of Congress's National Recording Registry. To this day these songs are instantly recognizable and impossible not to sing along with.

Miller was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame (2016) and the Songwriters Hall Of Fame (2022) and is a member of the Visiting Committee of the Department of Musical Instruments at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and is a member of the Board Of Directors at Jazz at Lincoln Center. On last year's STEVE MILLER BAND tour, he played to three quarters of a million fans and returned to the top of the charts with his hit "Abracadabra" via the prominent feature in Eminem's hit single "Houdini".