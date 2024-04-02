STEVE MORSE Doesn't Know If There Will Be New DIXIE DREGS Music: 'We'll Have To See'

Legendary American rock band DIXIE DREGS will hit the road across the East Coast this spring beginning in April. The lineup of Steve Morse, Andy West, Rod Morgenstein and Allen Sloan will once again be joined by keyboardist Jordan Rudess (DREAM THEATER) for these special shows. Opening the dates will be the STEVE MORSE BAND with Steve Morse, Dave LaRue and Van Romaine.

In a new interview with Indie Power TV, Morse was asked about the possibility of new music from DIXIE DREGS. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I don't know about that because I don't know… We always did it as a band thing rather than as fulfilling-a-contract thing. And the band is a little bit uncertain, 'cause Jordan is doing this [upcoming tour]. Jordan's full time with the DREAM THEATER; they're just taking some time off, I think… So he's gonna be back with them. So we don't know — we don't know exactly how to handle that, and whether that's… We don't have a full-time keyboard player right now. T Lavitz died, and Steve Davidowski had another commitment already for this [time period]. And so we'll have to see. But there's always music being set aside for the band to do."

DIXIE DREGS' last studio album was "Full Circle" in 1994.

The band's fourth LP, 1979's "Night Of The Living Dregs", garnered DIXIE DREGS their first Grammy nomination for "Best Rock Instrumental Performance".

2024 tour dates:

April 17 - Macon, GA - Capitol Theatre

April 18 - Nashville, TN - CMA Theater

April 20 - Atlanta, GA - Variety

April 21- Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre of Durham

April 22 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

April 23 - Winston-Salem, NC - The Ramkat

April 25 - Ponte Vedra, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

April 26 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

April 27 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre

May 13 - Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel at Count Basie Center for the Arts

May 14 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

May 15 - New York, NY - The Town Hall

May 17 - Boston, MA - Somerville Theatre

May 18 - Ridgefield, CT - The Ridgefield Playhouse

May 19 - Albany, NY - Kitty Carlisle Hart Theatre

May 21 - Collingswood, NJ - Scottish Rite Auditorium

May 22 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

2018's "Dawn Of The Dregs" tour saw the original lineup return to the stage for the first time in well over a quarter of a century. Six years later, in 2024, an amended lineup featuring original members Morse, West, Sloan and Morgenstein alongside familiar contemporary Jordan Rudess of DREAM THEATER, returns once again. A Grammy winner and Music Radar's "Best Keyboardist Of All Time", the Juilliard School of Music-trained keyboard wizard will now rejoin some of his longest-tenured peers for a can't-miss celebration of music. The "Anachronicity Tour 2024" brings some of music's most legendary performers to intimate stages, offering an up close and personal opportunity for long-standing and new fans alike to revel in musical proficiency and history, night after night.

Over the course of 40 years, the DIXIE DREGS have released eleven commercial albums of original material, and a number of compilations, reissues, and countless live bootlegs. Along the way, they have garnered six Grammy nominations, an acknowledgement of their elevated status among the musical community. The band has played with several well-known alumni and guests — among others, Jerry Goodman (MAHAVISHNU ORCHESTRA),Alex Ligertwood (SANTANA),as well as original bandmembers playing and recording on well over 300 releases, including DEEP PURPLE, KANSAS, FLYING COLORS and STEVE MORSE BAND (Steve Morse) and WINGER, JELLY JAM and JAZZ IS DEAD (Rod Morgenstein).