STEVE VAI, BILLY SHEEHAN, MICHAEL ANTHONY, GILBY CLARKE Among Artists Set To Appear At 2026 'Vegas Rocks! Magazine Music Awards'

Sally Steele's eighth Vegas Rocks! Magazine Music Awards is set to hit the stage once again. This event, which will feature and honor rock music legends as it celebrates the future of rock, will take place on Sunday, September 20, 2026 at the 850-capacity The Orleans Showroom at The Orleans Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Artists attending to be honored include Steve Vai, Billy Sheehan (MR. BIG),Michael Anthony (ex-VAN HALEN),Mitch Malloy, D.J. Ashba (ex-GUNS N' ROSES),Chris Kael (FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH),Craig Gass (from "The Howard Stern Show"),SiriusXM radio personality Eddie Trunk, Franky Perez, Gilby Clarke (ex-GUNS N' ROSES),Zowie Bowie, ARMORED SAINT, HEROINE HONEY, PURE SPORT.

Special guests include: Bruce Kulick (ex-KISS),Lizzy Borden, Geroge Pajon (BLACK EYED PEAS),Les Warner (THE CULT),Frank Dimino (ANGEL),Stacey Blades (ROCKETT MAFIA, L.A. GUNS) and many others.

Rock legend Sammy Hagar will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the event, which will feature live performances, including the all-star celebrity jam finale at the end of the night.

Sally Steele, Vegas Rocks! magazine publisher and producer/host of the event, says: "We are thrilled to welcome and honor great artists who have made such brilliant contributions to music over the decades as well as celebrating rising talent in Las Vegas!"

Vegas Rocks! Magazine Music Awards will be preceded by a red-carpet media event at 6 p.m., with appearances with major celebrities and some of the most famous rock artists in the music industry. The red carpet is upstairs from the showroom. Ticket holders and the public are welcome to attend.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25 plus tax and fees and can be purchased at Ticketmaster. Tickets can also be purchased in person at all Boyd Gaming Properties.

Highlights of the past seven Vegas Rocks! Magazine Awards can be seen below.

For more information, go to www.vegasrocks.com.