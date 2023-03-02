STEVEN ADLER To Release Art Collection Built From His Rhythms From GUNS N' ROSES' 'Lies' Album

Former GUNS N' ROSES drummer Steven Adler has collaborated with Los Angeles art team SceneFour on the creation of new artwork built from his rhythms from the band's monumental "Lies" record. Performing with drumsticks that light, much like a painter uses brushes with oils, Adler constructed the collection's visuals through his most notable beats from the album.

For more information about the "Lies On Canvas" release, join the interest list at stevenadlerart.com.

Back in 2015, Adler collaborated with SceneFour on his debut art collection, "50". That collection featured 14 different canvases, each highly limited in edition size, all numbered and individually signed by Adler.

SceneFour is primarily known as the team responsible for the "rhythm-on-canvas" medium, having released art collections over the last several years with a highly select group of drumming legends, including Bill Ward (BLACK SABBATH),Rick Allen (DEF LEPPARD) and Dave Lombardo (SLAYER).

SceneFour, a Los Angeles design and branding firm, uses LED technology to transfer the musicians' unique style onto a canvas. The art reportedly provides a "musical fingerprint" that is as unique as an artist's autograph.

"Each guy's artwork looks drastically different because their styles and techniques are different," Cory Danziger, who co-founded SceneFour in 2004 with Ravi Dosaj, a graphic designer, told The New York Times.

"Bill Ward's artwork is dark and there’s kind of a foreboding element to it, whereas Chad Smith's has kind of a light and airy feel to his playing. His arms are open and those pieces have a butterfly effect," Danziger said.