STEVEN WILSON Launches New Progressive Rock Show On SiriusXM's 'Deep Tracks'

One of progressive music's most fearless and innovative figures, Steven Wilson joins SiriusXM with a new monthly series, "Intrigue: The Progressive Rock Show With Steven Wilson", debuting on Deep Tracks.

During the show, Wilson — who first rose to prominence with PORCUPINE TREE before launching an acclaimed solo career — explores the expansive notion of what it means to be progressive in music. From the early pioneers of the 1970s to today's experimental minds, Wilson curates an immersive journey through the unexpected and the uncompromising, highlighting artists who have pushed rock's creative limits and expanded its sonic language.

"One of my greatest thrills as a professional musician has been the opportunity it's given me to talk about the music I love and to turn other people onto it," Wilson shared. "Now I'm thrilled to have my own show on SiriusXM because I can do more than just talk about it, I can actually play it! I'll be featuring music by many bands that have been associated with progressive music over the years, covering classics and deep cuts, the old and the new, the obvious and the unexpected."

The debut episode premieres Wednesday, August 6 at 4 p.m. ET, with new episodes airing monthly on Deep Tracks (Ch. 308).

Episode 1 broadcast schedule:

Wednesday, August 6

4 p.m. ET (Premiere)

Thursday, August 7

12 p.m. ET

Friday, August 8

10 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 9

10 a.m. ET

Sunday, August 10

6 p.m. ET

Wilson is one of contemporary music's most visionary auteurs — a six-time Grammy nominee, revered producer, and boundary-pushing composer whose work fuses cinematic ambition with emotional depth. He first gained recognition with PORCUPINE TREE, pioneering modern progressive rock, and has since crafted a dynamic solo catalog that includes "The Harmony Codex", "Grace For Drowning" and "Hand. Cannot. Erase."

A musical polymath and spatial audio pioneer, Wilson has remixed the work of KING CRIMSON, TEARS FOR FEARS, PINK FLOYD, XTC, BLACK SABBATH, GRATEFUL DEAD, CHIC and THE WHO, among many others, bringing new dimension to classic albums with his meticulous touch. His own music wrestles with existential questions — alienation, technology, mortality — delivered with both poetic lyricism and sonic boldness.

His most recent album, "The Overview" (written, produced, and mixed by Wilson),is a high-concept, long-form experience inspired by the cosmic awe of space and the human condition. Featuring immersive visuals and dense, genre-defying compositions, the album is Wilson at his most ambitious, combining influences from PINK FLOYD to gothic horror, electronica to orchestral grandeur.

Wilson hits the road for an ambitious world tour kicking off this fall. North American dates begin September 9 in San Francisco and continue through October 13 in Mexico, with stops in Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and more. The tour then moves to South America, India, and Australia through November.