STEVEN WILSON: 'We Are Living Through Sad And Terrible Times'

October 16, 2023

Progressive music icon Steven Wilson has denounced Hamas's attack on Israel, which killed over 1,400 Israelis.

In response to Palestinian militants in Gaza firing a deadly barrage of rockets and sending gunmen into Israeli territory, Israel launched strikes on what it called Hamas targets in Gaza. Israel has since ordered a total siege of the Gaza Strip, cutting off water, food and electricity supplies to a population of 2 million people. The Israeli military that at least 199 hostages were taken back in Gaza.

The 55-year-old Wilson took to his Instagram on Sunday (October 15) to share a message in which he said: "It's been devastating to see the events in the Middle East unfold over the last week.

"I'm just a musician, but still I know some of you do care what I think, so I want to be clear that I unreservedly support Israel and their right to take action to protect and defend themselves against the murderous and barbaric hate crimes carried out by terrorist organisation Hamas against Israeli civilians. I believe Israel has been left with no alternative, and that there is no 'right' thing left to do, only what has to be done, however unpleasant and difficult it may be.

"But I want to say that I also stand with all innocent men, women, children and animals on both sides that have become caught up in this senseless situation, killed, bereaved, taken hostage, or displaced from their homes, through no fault of their own. Hamas are the enemy here, with both Israelis and Palestinians as their victims.

"We are living through sad and terrible times."

Last week, U.S. president Joe Biden called the Hamas assault "an act of sheer evil" and said more than 1,000 civilians were "slaughtered" in Israel. Among those killed in Israel and Gaza are at least 27 Americans.

In an interview with CBS's "60 Minutes", Biden warned that an Israeli re-occupation of Gaza would be a "big mistake." He also said that the Palestinian militant group Hamas should be eliminated entirely, but that "there must be a path to a Palestinian state."

