STITCHED UP HEART Releases Hard-Hitting New Single 'To The Wolves'

Los Angeles hard rockers STITCHED UP HEART have returned with an unapologetic new single, "To The Wolves". A harbinger of things to come and one of the band's heaviest songs to date, the anthemic new track serves as an inspiration to stand up and fight back, as vocalist Alecia "Mixi" Demner reminds you: "You're f*cking with a wolf!"

"Incredibly excited to finally unleash our first single 'To The Wolves'," Mixi elaborates. "We didn't play it safe on this one. We were more ourselves than ever and had a very clear vision of what we wanted to create."

Featuring Craig Mabbitt and produced by Kevin Thrasher from ESCAPE THE FATE, the invigorating new track is accompanied by a first-bitten video, which can be viewed below. Showing the band, as well as Craig, surrounded by a frozen forest, the biting cold of the scenery furthers the biting message of the track.

STITCHED UP HEART is an American rock band known for its powerful and emotionally charged music. Formed in Los Angeles, California in 2010, the band has captivated audiences around the world with their unique blend of hard rock, alternative metal, and industrial influences. Led by the talented and charismatic vocalist Alecia "Mixi" Demner, STITCHED UP HEART has gained recognition for their intense live performances and deeply personal songwriting.

Mixi began assembling a lineup of musicians who shared her passion, dedication, and vision. Solidifying the core members James Decker on drums, Merritt Goodwin on guitar and Randy Mathias on bass in 2016 upon signing with Century Media Records. They released their album titled "Never Alone", which debuted in the Top 10 of both the Billboard Heatseeker and Hard Rock charts. With their single "Finally Free" organically gaining hyper rotation on active rock radio the band paved the way to success for the next two singles "Monster" and "Catch Me When I Fall".

With a growing fan base and relentless determination, STITCHED UP HEART has toured extensively, touring with renowned acts like GODSMACK, HALESTORM and IN THIS MOMENT. Their live performances are known for their high energy, infectious hooks, and Mixi's captivating stage presence, leaving audiences mesmerized and craving more.

In 2020, STITCHED UP HEART released their sophomore album, "Darkness". Produced by Matt Good, the LP delves further into the band's introspective songwriting and showcases their growth as musicians. Tracks like "Lost" (featuring Sully Erna of GODSMACK) and "My Demon" highlight the band's ability to blend heavy guitar riffs with anthemic choruses, making a lasting impact on the rock genre.

STITCHED UP HEART continues to push boundaries and evolve their sound, refusing to be confined to a single label or genre. With their unwavering passion for music and their ability to connect with audiences on a profound level, STITCHED UP HEART is a force to be reckoned with in the rock music landscape.