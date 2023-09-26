STITCHED UP HEART Singer Says Women Are 'More Accepted In The Heavy Music Genre' But It's Still 'Way Male-Dominated'

In a new interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio, STITCHED UP HEART singer Alecia "Mixi" Demner talked about was asked being a woman in a traditionally male-centered and male-dominated business of rock and roll. She said: "I gravitate to the women in the industry, so I'm always, like, 'Oh my God. There's a girl in the band. I need to check out this band.' I don't know what it is, [but] I just relate a lot, and I seem to have a lot in common with the other women in the industry. So it's kind of, like, when I find band with a girl in it, I know almost every single one, so if there's another band that I don't know of that has a girl in it, I'm surprised."

She continued: "But I do think there's definitely been growth in women being more accepted in the heavy music genre, but still, there's a lot more room to go, 'cause it's still way male-dominated. And I just wish I could see, like, a 50-50 split with women [and men]. But it is really, really cool to see the women… It's not the easiest gig. It's rough on the road. As women, we like to be pampered, and we like to be clean, and it's not always the cleanest. [Laughs] But I keep it as clean on the road as possible. So, I understand why it's a little more difficult."

Demner added that she would like to see more women enter the rock and metal music industry. "I'm hoping that that'll change, 'cause if you look at pop, rap, country, [there are] so many women, and why is it different with metal?" she said. "I mean, if you look at Europe, they embrace the women in metal, and actually metal, in general, is a mainstream thing. So I'm hoping the U.S. catches up with that. But there are so many great bands with females in them in the heavy genre."

STITCHED UP HEART's latest album, "To The Wolves", arrived on September 1 via Century Media Records.

STITCHED UP HEART is currently on the road as the support act for ESCAPE THE FATE, along with D.R.U.G.S., POINT NORTH and GARZI. The U.S. trek kicked off on August 31 in Salt Lake City, Utah and will wrap up on October 5 in Portland, Oregon.

Formed in Los Angeles, California in 2010, STITCHED UP HEART has gained recognition for its intense live performances and deeply personal songwriting.

Mixi is joined in STITCHED UP HEART's core lineup by James Decker on drums, Merritt Goodwin on guitar and Randy Mathias on bass. They released their album titled "Never Alone", which debuted in the Top 10 of both the Billboard Heatseekers and Hard Rock charts. With their single "Finally Free" organically gaining hyper rotation on active rock radio the band paved the way to success for the next two singles "Monster" and "Catch Me When I Fall".

In 2020, STITCHED UP HEART released its sophomore album, "Darkness". Produced by Matt Good, the LP delved further into the band's introspective songwriting and showcases their growth as musicians. Tracks like "Lost" (featuring Sully Erna of GODSMACK) and "My Demon" highlighted the band's ability to blend heavy guitar riffs with anthemic choruses, making a lasting impact on the rock genre.

