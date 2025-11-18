STONE TEMPLE PILOTS' DEAN DELEO: 'As Far As Streaming, I Think What SPOTIFY Offers Artists Is A Crime'

In a new interview with George Dionne of the Rock Is George podcast, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS guitarist Dean DeLeo, who is promoting the debut album from his ONE MORE SATELLITE project, lamented the fact that artists on average are paid less than one-tenth of a cent per stream on Spotify. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "As far as streaming, I'll tell you, man, I think what Spotify offers artists is a crime. It's a crime. And I have a great gauge on that, being in STP. Our number is very low compared to Billie Eilish or Bad Bunny, who has 10 billion streams in a year. But STP has a few hundred million streams, and I'll tell you, man, it's amazing how much money those guys pull from artists and what they pay their artists. They pay us nothing. I'm gonna be really blunt about it: they pay us next to nothing. And you think, 'A few hundred million streams, wow, that's a lot.' That's why that [Spotify] CEO is worth $6 billion."

Asked by Dionne if he thinks the record labels share some of the blame for Spotify's meager artist payouts, DeLeo said: "Well, I don't know what the trade-off is between Spotify and what they're paying the labels. I don't know that number, so I can't quite answer that. But if labels are profiting off it, then I suppose it would be some of their blame too."

With over 70 million albums sold, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS roared on to the scene in 1992 with their raucous debut, "Core". A breakout success, the album peaked No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, and dominated radio waves with hits like "Sex Type Thing", "Wicked Garden" and the Grammy Award-winning smash single "Plush". STP quickly distinguished themselves as a band beholden to no trend. Boasting the inimitable riffs of guitarist Dean DeLeo, the propulsive rhythm section of bassist Robert DeLeo and drummer Eric Kretz, and the charismatic baritone of frontman Scott Weiland, STP ruled airways, video playlists and charts alike over their legendary career. In 2020, the band released their eighth studio album, "Perdida" — their second album with new lead singer, Jeff Gutt. Paste magazine described "Perdida" as the most sonically rich experience that STONE TEMPLE PILOTS have offered fans to date.

ONE MORE SATELLITE is DeLeo's collaboration with U.K.-based vocalist and lyricist Pete Shoulder.

ONE MORE SATELLITE's self-titled debut album was made available digitally on July 18, 2025 via Symphonic. Two months later, they expanded their distribution with a worldwide release of the vinyl and CD through Deko Entertainment (ADA/Warner Music Group).

ONE MORE SATELLITE is playing three shows in November. Joining DeLeo and Shoulder at the gigs are Julia Lage on bass and Brian Tichy on drums.

DeLeo and Shoulder had previously collaborated on songwriting, including for the album "Lessons Learned" by Dean's younger brother — and STONE TEMPLE PILOTS bassist — Robert DeLeo. They've also worked together in the studio on projects, including a collaboration with STONE TEMPLE PILOTS and TRIP THE WITCH. Shoulder has also collaborated with Robert DeLeo on the aforementioned "Lessons Learned" LP and co-wrote songs for it, including "Love Is Not Made Of Gold".

In addition to his work with STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, Dean DeLeo is known for his role in the short-lived bands TALK SHOW and ARMY OF ANYONE, the latter of which featured Robert DeLeo, FILTER frontman Richard Patrick and session drummer Ray Luzier.