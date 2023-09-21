STRYPER Plans To Return To 'Pop Metal' Sound On A 'Few' Songs On Next Studio Album

STRYPER will enter the studio in early 2024 to begin recording the follow-up to 2022's "The Final Battle" album.

Earlier today, STRYPER frontman Michael Sweet, who is responsible for almost all of the songwriting in the band, took to his social media to write: "I plan to start writing the next @stryper album this week.

"We want to branch out a bit and try some new things and I also want to get back to some 'pop metal' on a few tracks as well."

Sweet continued: "The new album will be recorded in January/February and then I will finish vocals/solos and we will mix it when we return from The Holy Land Tour in Late February/March.

"What do you (the fans) want to hear on the next album. What have you been missing and wanting to hear us do?

"I would love to hear from everyone, worldwide. Take a moment and let me know your thoughts".

A few months ago, Michael shot down speculation that "The Final Battle" marked the swan song for the veteran Christian hard rock band.

"A lot of people assume that because of the title of the album that it's our last album and that this is our last tour," Sweet told The Spokesman-Review in May. "But it's not our final anything."

"The Final Battle", was released in October 2022 via Frontiers Music Srl, is about Armageddon. "The material is about something much bigger than our band," Sweet explained. "We don't plan to hang it up. When the time comes, we'll announce that it's our last tour and when we announce that, it will be our final tour. We won't be like other bands who claim it's their last tour when it's not."

The follow-up to 2020's "Even The Devil Believes", "The Final Battle" was produced by Sweet and was once again recorded at SpiritHouse Recording Studios in Northampton, Massachusetts.

Formed 40 years ago, STRYPER's name comes from Isaiah 53:5, which states: "But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed."

STRYPER's albums include "To Hell With The Devil", "Second Coming", "No More Hell To Pay", "Fallen", "God Damn Evil" and the aforementioned "Even The Devil Believes" and "The Final Battle".

Michael is joined in STRYPER by his brother Robert Sweet (drums),Oz Fox (guitar) and Perry Richardson (bass).