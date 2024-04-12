STRYPER's MICHAEL SWEET: 'For Some Reason, God Keeps Blessing This Band Beyond Measure'

STRYPER frontman Michael Sweet has completed mixing the band's new studio album with longtime collaborator Danny Bernini at SpiritHouse Recording Studios in Northampton, Massachusetts.

On Thursday (April 11),Sweet took to his social media to write: "As we were going through each song over the past 5 days, we were both blown away at how amazing everything sounds. Every single song stands in its own. This is a very special album, unlike any other. As I listen I truly believe it's our best album. That's saying a lot but that's how I feel. Everyone delivers in this album and the production and mixes are next level. So are the songs. I say all this humbly. It could be the opposite."

He continued: "For some reason, God keeps blessing this band beyond measure. His favor is all over this one.

"I cannot wait for the world to hear this one".

Late last month, Sweet, who is responsible for almost all of the songwriting in STRYPER, said that the follow-up to 2022's "The Final Battle" "has a very special signature. It has a heaviness yet at the same time, a very melodic approach and a bit more of a 'sing-along' style when it comes to the choruses," he revealed. "I'm really pleased with the results and I truly believe it will be at the top of everyone's 'best of' list. There are some stand out tracks to my ears already but I won't go into details quite yet. Bottom line, a KILLER new STRYPER album is coming!"

Last September, Michael said that he wanted "to branch out a bit" on the next STRYPER album "and try some new things and I also want to get back to some 'pop metal' on a few tracks as well."

In December, Sweet underwent partial thyroidectomy, the surgery to remove part of his thyroid gland. It is the most common surgery for thyroid cancer.

The follow-up to 2020's "Even The Devil Believes", "The Final Battle" was produced by Sweet and was once again recorded at SpiritHouse Recording Studios.

Formed 41 years ago, STRYPER's name comes from Isaiah 53:5, which states: "But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed."

STRYPER's albums include "To Hell With The Devil", "Second Coming", "No More Hell To Pay", "Fallen", "God Damn Evil" and the aforementioned "Even The Devil Believes" and "The Final Battle".

Michael is joined in STRYPER by his brother Robert Sweet (drums),Oz Fox (guitar) and Perry Richardson (bass).

STRYPER's "To Hell With The Amps: The Unplugged Tour" will kick off in late May. For the first time ever, the Christian rockers will stage a full tour where they will perform their hits and fan favorites acoustically.

Always trying to make the band look like a joke. Yet we keep going and going. Album after album. Tour after tour. It must really piss these folks off😂 Posted by Michael Sweet on Friday, April 12, 2024