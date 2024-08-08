STRYPER's MICHAEL SWEET On Upcoming U.S. Presidential Election: 'Vote For Policies. Stop Voting For Personalities.'

In a new interview with Ernest Skinner of Canada's Border City Rock Talk, Michael Sweet of Christian metallers STRYPER was asked if he would agree that the world has never been in a worse shape than it is now. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's true. Obviously we've had wars throughout the ages, many wars dating back thousands of years. But it does seem like the times that we live in right now, there's more turmoil than ever, more confusion than ever, more separation than ever, more hatred than ever, more division. You name it. There's so many words you can find to describe what we're seeing and witnessing and experiencing right now. It's crazy.

"We wrote a song called 'End Of Days', and people say, 'Yeah, nobody knows when that's coming.' It's, like, well, I think we're there," he continued. "I think we're seeing it. We're living it right now. When will God come back? Who knows? Who knows? Nobody knows. But I think it's right around the corner. Sooner than later. And it's urgent right now. It's very important for people to get your lives right. Get your lives right. Stop thinking about yourselves and start thinking about eternity. Stop thinking about now. Start thinking about then, because it's coming."

Sweet also touched upon the upcoming U.S. presidential election and alluded to his previous support for Donald Trump, despite the fact that America's 45th president — with his history of casino ventures and two divorces, as well as allegations of sexual misconduct, one of them affirmed by a civil court verdict — could be seen as incompatible with the stated values of the Christian faith.

"Vote for policies. Stop voting for personalities," Sweet said. "If we voted for personalities, we wouldn't like anyone. We wouldn't vote for anyone. The personalities of a lot of the candidates, you dig deep and you find out things about them where they all have issues, and you may not like a particular person, but it doesn't mean that they're the wrong person for the job. Look at their policies, look at what they stand for, look at what they've done, look at what they haven't done and go with that."

Michael continued: "The presidents throughout time that weren't great people per se, they had a lot of sins, a lot of skeletons in the closets, a lot of things that happened that no one would be proud of, but at the same time, they were good presidents. They did great things for [the country], and they certainly tried to. And that's my point.

"When you're looking for an attorney to win a case, you're not hiring that attorney because he's a nice guy or because he doesn't say mean things," Sweet added. "You're hiring that attorney because he's won every case and you just want the best and you wanna win your case. That's what America needs right now. We need an attorney that's gonna win our case. And that's who you should vote for."

Last fall, Sweet was asked by Real Music With Gary Stuckey how he goes about working together in harmony with fellow musicians like Tracii Guns (L.A. GUNS) who represent completely opposing viewpoints. He responded: " I've said this before. I just said it recently in a post. It comes down to respect. And I make mistakes. I blow it. I say things that might come across as disrespectful, so I'm not perfect. I'm not saying I am. But it comes down to respect. You either respect people or you don't. I see a lot of disrespect from all sides."

He continued: "I see disrespect towards Christians. I see Christians disrespect non-believers. I see Republicans disrespect Democrats, Democrats disrespect Republicans. I'm a Republican. I voted for [Donald] Trump first time around. I don't know who I'm voting for this time around. But when I say publicly, if someone asks me, 'Who'd you vote for?' I'm not gonna sit there and fidget and lie.

"I'm not a believer in you can't mix politics with music," Sweet added. "That's just stupid. It's part of your life. Talk about that. Be open about it. What are you so afraid of? And I said, 'Yeah, I voted for Trump,' and boy, I took a beating for that — some of my friends. Some of my friends were, like, 'Oh, what a moron. He's a Trumptard,' or whatever these disrespectful words are that you can use that you've heard. That's mindblowing to me, man. That's why we have so many issues in our world. Everyone talks about peace and a better world and being politically correct and being respectful of everybody, but yet people are more disrespectful now than they've ever been. It's insane."

Stuckey also asked Sweet why he thinks his public opinions on religious, social and political issues have made so many headlines in the rock and metal world in recent years. He responded: "I mean, honestly? Because of my faith, mostly. Because I take a bold stand for Christ. And that's an easy target. That's something that's funny, something that's easily mocked. 'Oh, my God. What a whack job. He believes in a genie in the sky. What a kook. Oh, my God. F this guy. They suck.' And then it leads to that. Like, we've got gold and platinum albums on the wall, but we suck because we stand for Christ."

He continued: "It's just so hypocritical and such a joke. But that's the world we live in. This is the way it's always been from the very beginning, and it's the way it still is. So all you can do is try to change it, try to be a light in the dark and try to inspire people and encourage people and always take the high road instead of the low road. And I fail at that. I totally fail at that, 'cause it gets under my skin, and I'll react the wrong way or say the wrong thing. But, man, I really try not to. I try hard to be a good guy and to spread love and light instead of negativity and despair. I'm working on it. I'm trying."

Four years ago, Sweet defended his support of Donald Trump, saying that the real estate mogul had "done a lot of good things for America."

Despite the fact that he is twice divorced and had faced over two dozen accusations of sexual misconduct, Trump was white Christians' preferred candidate for the 2020 presidential election, with some insisting that the president was a Christian hero who was standing up for religious rights.

Asked in an October 2020 interview with Slabber.net why he voted for Trump in 2016 and why he believes Trump is a Christian, Sweet said: "I have put it out there already that I voted for Donald Trump four years ago. I voted for him because I had really become fed up with politicians. I feel like most, if not all, politicians are there to tell us what we want to hear so they can get into office, and once they get there they don't deliver. So, when Donald Trump came around, I thought, okay, this guy is not a politician and he's going to be different, and that's why I voted for him.

"I don't think his delivery is often good," Sweet continued. "I wish he would stay off Twitter. The way he presents himself, the way he speaks, and some of the things he says get under my skin as much as anyone else. But I do feel Donald Trump has done a lot of good things for America, especially for the economy.

"I think it's very easy to blame someone for the economy tanking due to a pandemic that's not their fault. This pandemic would have come along regardless of who the president is, and the economy would have tanked regardless. No president in the world could stop the coronavirus coming but Donald Trump has been easy to blame. I don't feel that is justifiable and I feel that it's wrong.

"Joe Biden is an example of someone using Trump and this virus to suit his agenda of getting into office," Michael added.

"There's a lot of people out there who don't like their boss, but their boss is in that position because they do a good job for the company they work for. That's kind of how I view Donald Trump. I don't love everything he says or does, but I voted for him. But by saying all of that, and being Michael Sweet of STRYPER, that opens the door for me to be attacked. I'm okay with that. I'm not gonna run from what I do or say. I'm not afraid to be challenged for my decisions."

Back in November 2016, Sweet drew criticism from some STRYPER fans for posting a picture of Donald Trump and congratulating the real estate mogul for "working his ass off for the presidency of the United States of America."

In March 2020, Sweet praised Trump's actions that served to ramp up the federal government's response to the COVID-19 epidemic — even after Trump was criticized by some parts of the media for downplaying fears about COVID-19 or actively spreading misinformation about its repercussions.

In May 2020, Sweet said that he would like to see his band represented by Trump's fourth White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany.

In October 2020, Sweet praised Amy Coney Barrett, who narrowly won confirmation to fill the vacancy left by the death of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, for answering questions during confirmation hearings "with poise, grace, patience, humility and intelligence."

In 2017, USA Today reported that nearly three-quarters of Republicans are white Christians, but white Christians account for fewer than one-third of Democrats.

