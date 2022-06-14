STRYPER's MICHAEL SWEET Praises JUSTIN BIEBER For Embracing Jesus In His Battle With Facial Paralysis: 'That's A Brave Man'

STRYPER's Michael Sweet has praised Justin Bieber for embracing Jesus Christ, four days after the pop superstar revealed on Instagram that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Justin said he has "gotten better" since his diagnosis and he is leaning on his faith to navigate the "horrific storm."

In a video Bieber posted, he showed how one side of his face was unable to move as a result and explained the diagnosis is why he canceled some concerts and plans to take a break from touring while he recuperates.

Bieber, 28, shared the update on his Instagram Story.

"Wanted to share a little bit of how I have been feelin," Justin wrote. "Each day has gotten better, and through all of the discomfort, I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. I'm reminded he knows all of me. He know the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. This perspective has given me peace through this horrible storm that I'm facing. I know this storm will pass, but in the meantime, JESUS IS WITH ME."

Bieber, who has been outspoken in the past about his Christian faith, captioned the text: "By this point in my life I realize storms come and go. Jesus continues to remind me that he is with me in the midst of the storm. It's not about the storm. It's that we are NEVER ALONE AND HE UNDERSTANDS."

Earlier today (Tuesday, June 14), Sweet shared the "I know this storm will pass but in the meantime Jesus is with me" quote from Bieber and he included the following message: "Respect.

"@justinbieber is facing what could potentially be the test of a lifetime. Yet he stares it straight down and says 'Jesus is with me'!

"That's not a kid, that's a brave man and a role model that this world so desperately needs.

"Too many Christian's sweep Christ under the carpet. It takes guys to proclaim Christ in this world.

"I applaud Justin and my prayers are with him".

In recent years, Sweet has repeatedly claimed that STRYPER was never a "Christian" band despite the fact that the lyrics in a number of the band's songs explicitly point to Christ.

Even though STRYPER's third album, 1986's "To Hell With The Devil", made Sweet and his bandmates the first contemporary Christian act to score a platinum album, the group has often felt unwelcome in Christian circles, with some members of the church feeling that Christianity and heavy metal are incompatible.

In a 2018 interview with the Detroit Free Press, Michael said that STRYPER was never fully embraced by the heavy metal and hard rock communities, largely because of the band's Christian lyrics.

"We've never been accepted by either side," he said. "The secular side, the mainstream, they've never accepted us to this day. We're probably that band that everyone's going to go to whenever there's a time to mock. We'll be the band used for that in most cases. Now on the Christian side, we've never really had the full support of the Christian side because we don't fit into their little club. We're not wearing suits and ties and going to every church and preaching."

Formed 39 years ago, STRYPER's name comes from Isaiah 53:5, which states: "But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed."

STRYPER's albums include "To Hell With The Devil", "Second Coming", "No More Hell To Pay", "Fallen", "God Damn Evil" and the band's latest effort, "Even The Devil Believes".