STRYPER's MICHAEL SWEET Says He Has 'Never Been A Big METALLICA Fan': 'It'd Be Hard For Me To Name One Song'

August 27, 2024

In a new interview with Robert Cavuoto of Myglobalmind, STRYPER frontman Michael Sweet was asked if he went to see METALLICA when the legendary metal outfit performed in his home state of Massachusetts recently. Michael responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I didn't, man. And I'll be honest. I'll tell you. I've gone on record to say this. I respect METALLICA. I get why everyone else loves METALLICA. And they've obviously — they're legendary. I've never been a big METALLICA fan. I don't listen to METALLICA. It'd be hard for me to name one song. Maybe I could name one or two songs. I'm just not a big METALLICA fan. I don't get excited about that style of metal. I get excited about [JUDAS] PRIEST style of metal, [IRON] MAIDEN style of metal. Even PANTERA, which, obviously, you hear a lot of METALLICA's influence on PANTERA. But I get excited about that. We played with PANTERA in Mexico and there's an energy, man, that's just indescribable. And we played with METALLICA before, too, back in the day, when Dave [Mustaine] was still in the band. So I know about METALLICA, and it's not like I'm not educated. And I've heard them. I've seen them. Of course. But I don't know. There's just something about METALLICA that just doesn't do it for me personally. But hey, man, God bless 'em. Amazing, legendary band who has proven to be a force."

STRYPER's new album, "When We Were Kings", is due on September 13 via Frontiers Music Srl.

STRYPER's 40th-anniversary tour will begin this fall. The dates kick off September 11 in Greenville, Tennessee and conclude November 16 in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

STRYPER's 40th-anniversary tour will be a celebration of both classic hits and new-era fan favorites, including outfit changes and an exciting new show production. In most cities, this will be a two-set "evening with"-style show.

Formed 41 years ago, STRYPER's name comes from Isaiah 53:5, which states: "But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed."

STRYPER's albums include "To Hell With The Devil", "Second Coming", "No More Hell To Pay", "Fallen", "God Damn Evil", "Even The Devil Believes" and "The Final Battle".

Michael is joined in STRYPER by his brother Robert Sweet (drums),Oz Fox (guitar) and Perry Richardson (bass).

STRYPER's "To Hell With The Amps: The Unplugged Tour" kicked off in late May. For the first time ever, the Christian rockers staged a full tour where they performed their hits and fan favorites acoustically.

