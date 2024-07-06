STRYPER's MICHAEL SWEET Says There Is 'A Huge Misconception That All Rock Stars Are Rich And Wealthy': 'We're Not Loaded'

STRYPER frontman Michael Sweet has blasted the common misconception that "all rock stars are rich."

The 61-year-old musician, who was born in California but currently resides in Massachusetts, addressed the challenges facing musicians and songwriters in today's competitive music industry in a social media post on Friday (July 5). He wrote:

"Music is an extremely tough business. If you're not tough, you'll never make it in this business. Or at least, you won't go far.

It takes hard work, disipline and determination. Relentless. Even then, it's not easy. A constant up and down battle of trying to balance everything. Spending money to make money, making money to spend money. Balancing budgets and trying to constantly and continuously makes things work financially. And even if you are very successful, you must still be very cautious and smart. Invest, save, budget. Don't make the mistake of 'living like a rock star'. Live modestly and think about the future.

"Success in the music business is seasonal," he continued. "On and off. This is why you must have great management. People who know how to direct you on your path but more importantly, keep you from going bankrupt.

"Most musicians don't think about finances. They overspend and under save. Eventually you'll find yourself in a disastrous situation. You have to be smart with your success. There is also a huge misconception that all rock stars are rich and wealthy. It's all relative to what you invest (time, effort, labor) back into it but it's really not a 'big return' business. The pay off for me is to get to do what I love! That's my return! Regarding finances? I'm blessed to have a smart wife and great management so I don't spend all my money on guitars and amps. But at the same time, we don't make a lot comparatively. For the time and effort we put into everything it's probably less than minimum wage to be honest.

"What's my point? If you're in music or getting into music - Be smart," he added. "Be wise. Be frugal. It won't be an easy journey or a smooth road. You will feel bumps along the way and even fall into some deep holes (wondering how you will get out). If you have a calling on your life and you know that you're put on this earth to bless people with music, never give up. Never stop. Keep investing back into that calling and you will be blessed for doing so. You'll thank me later".

One of Sweet's Facebook followers seemingly questioned the singer/guitarist's claims, writing in the comments section below Michael's post: "Celebrity net worth has you worth 3 million dollars , well and truly out of the ordinary guys range , enjoy it , but us fans working a 9 to 5 grind could only dream of that". This prompted Sweet to respond: "And you believe that? They have Perry [Richardson, STRYPER and ex-FIREHOUSE bassist] listed as being worth millions and millions. We laugh at that all the time. We're not loaded pal."

Last month, STRYPER released a new single, "End Of Days". It is the first new music from STRYPER since the arrival of 2022's "The Final Battle" album.

The band's 40th-anniversary tour will kick off September 11 in Greenville, Tennessee and conclude November 16 in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

STRYPER's 40th-anniversary tour will be a celebration of both classic hits and new-era fan favorites, including outfit changes and an exciting new show production. In most cities, this will be a two-set "evening with"-style show.

In December, Sweet underwent partial thyroidectomy, the surgery to remove part of his thyroid gland. It is the most common surgery for thyroid cancer.

The follow-up to 2020's "Even The Devil Believes", "The Final Battle" was produced by Sweet and was once again recorded at SpiritHouse Recording Studios in Northampton, Massachusetts.

Formed 41 years ago, STRYPER's name comes from Isaiah 53:5, which states: "But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed."

STRYPER's albums include "To Hell With The Devil", "Second Coming", "No More Hell To Pay", "Fallen", "God Damn Evil" and the aforementioned "Even The Devil Believes" and "The Final Battle".

Michael is joined in STRYPER by his brother Robert Sweet (drums),Oz Fox (guitar) and Perry Richardson (bass).

STRYPER's "To Hell With The Amps: The Unplugged Tour" kicked off in late May. For the first time ever, the Christian rockers staged a full tour where they performed their hits and fan favorites acoustically.