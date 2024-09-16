STYX To Perform Entire 'The Grand Illusion' Album During January/February 2025 Las Vegas Residency

Legendary rockers STYX are already starting to lock in shows for their 2025 tour schedule, which will once again include an unforgettable five-night engagement at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. For the first time in their 50-plus-year career, STYX will be performing 1977's "The Grand Illusion" in its entirety, along with the band's classic hits. The shows will be held on January 24, 25, 29, 31 and February 1, 2025. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $45, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Friday, September 20 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

STYX fan club members will have access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, September 18 at 10 a.m. PT. Venetian Rewards members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Thursday, September 19 at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Thursday, September 19 at 10 p.m. PT.

"The Grand Illusion" is the biggest seller in STYX's catalog. It reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart, and spawned the smash hits "Come Sail Away", which reached No. 8 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, and "Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man)", which made it to No. 29. The album has been certified triple platinum by the RIAA, having sold over three million copies to date, and it was the first in the band's groundbreaking string of releasing four multi-platinum albums in a row.

The album's iconic cover art by Alton Kelley and Stanley Mouse is modeled after Belgian surrealist René Magritte's 1965 piece titled "Le Blanc Seeing", a.k.a. "The Blank Check".

"The album's artwork has stood the test of time," declares keyboardist/vocalist Lawrence Gowan. "It looks so engaging today, when I see that equestrian image mixed with the forest, the woman's eyes, and the female face. It's one of the great icons of rock history, and rock lore. I'm happy to see it continue to be celebrated."

The seven men comprising STYX — James "JY" Young (lead vocals, guitars),Tommy Shaw (lead vocals, guitars),Chuck Panozzo (bass, vocals),Todd Sucherman (drums, percussion),Lawrence Gowan (lead vocals, keyboards),Will Evankovich (mandolin, guitars),Terry Gowan (bass, guitar, vocals) — have committed to rocking the paradise together with audiences far and wide, and each one of them is committed to making the next show better than the last. STYX draws from over five decades of barn burning chart hits, joyous singalongs, and hard-driving deep cuts. Like a symphony that builds to a satisfying crescendo, a STYX set covers a wide range of stylistic cornerstones. From the progressively sweeping splendor that is "The Grand Illusion" to the hunker-down fortitude of all that is the "Blue Collar Man", from the majestic spiritual love for a special "Lady" to the seething indictment of preening, primping pageantry for pageantry's sake of "Miss America", from an individual yearning for true connection as a "Man In The Wilderness" to a soul-deep quest to achieve what's at the heart of one's personal vision in "Crystal Ball", from the regal reach-for-the-stars bravado of "Come Sail Away" to the grainy all-in gallop of that rugged "Renegade" who had it made, the band draws on an unlimited cache of ways to immerse one's mind and body in their signature sound.

As STYX continues to travel all over North America on their ongoing headlining and co-headlining tours, the desire to make new music doesn't stop and won't anytime soon. Their 17th album, "Crash Of The Crown", was released June 18, 2021. Forbes described the album as one in which "…its sweeping, dramatic and anthemic sound immediately recalls the band's classic works of the 1970s and early 1980s." It's the follow-up to "The Mission" (their first in 14 years at the time, which critics also had called "a masterpiece") which was released June 16, 2017. It originally debuted on various Billboard charts, including: No. 6 Top Rock Albums, No. 11 Physical Albums, No. 11 Vinyl Albums, No. 13 Current Albums and No. 14 Billboard Top Albums.

Photo credit: Jason Powell