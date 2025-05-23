STYX's TODD SUCHERMAN Says 'There's A Litany Of Bad' Habits That Drummers Bring To The Table

In a new interview with The UK Drum Show Official Podcast, STYX drummer Todd Sucherman was asked if he thinks there are any "bad habits" that most aspiring drummers bring to the table and what the best way is to tackle them. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, sadly, there's a litany of bad things that drummers bring to the table here, physically and mentally, and both of them are generally in tandem with each other.

"A big part of what my main primary masterclass is about is we do some sort of experiments that I shan't talk about because it will give some of the things away because the penny has to drop when they realize that they've been making themselves nervous and uneasy with something that they chose to do and love. Very often this is our first love. And so what's wrong with the human condition that we can go from being head over heels in love — you fall in over the drums, music, the role drums play in music, and you immediately turn it into a minefield of judgment and comparison and a whole lack of confidence. And so you're tight and uneasy in your mind. You're not thinking of the right things. Because when you're relaxed, you're gonna do your job better. When you're relaxed, you hear the music better, you hear the time bigger. You can hear a bass player or guitarist are gonna do this, and you can see it coming around the bend. It's like time slows down, and you're breathing normally and your brain isn't full of all these, 'Oh my God. Oh, this guy. Oh, I hope they like me,' all these things that you get in your own way mentally. And then that very often goes into with a very tight grip."

Todd continued: "I found [that] 90% of my dear drumming brothers and sisters all across the planet — it doesn't matter what country, city, whatever — 90% of drummers are making their brains tight and they're making their bodies tight. And if you're loose and relaxed, you're gonna do your job better no matter what your job is — a musician, an architect, a mechanic, a doctor. If you're relaxed, you're gonna do the job better… So everything about this instrument is about looseness and relaxation. And though that might not sound like the most interesting, fascinating thing to go to a masterclass about, it'll change your life, 'cause you won't have carpal tunnel or tendonitis or tennis elbow, whatever. So all these things, once you realize that we're our own worst enemies, then you can start to become who you're truly supposed to be on this instrument."

Sucherman took over drumming duties in STYX a year before the death of John Panozzo in 1996. Sucherman joined STYX as a full-time member after Panozzo died of cirrhosis.

Todd continues to be one of the world's most in-demand drummers and educators. While recording and touring the world with the multi-platinum rock band STYX for the last 29 years, he's managed to balance a schedule of recording sessions, masterclasses, clinics, and creating the enormously successful "Rock Drumming Masterclass" for Drumeo. Todd has been recognized by his peers winning many Modern Drummer magazine Readers' Poll awards through the years, taking top honors in the categories of "Rock Drummer", "Progressive Rock Drummer", "Classic Rock Drummer", "Live Drummer", "Clinician", "Educational DVD", "Recorded Performance" and multiple placements in other categories. In 2020, after playing drums for 49 years, he released his first solo record, "Last Flight Home".