SUICIDAL TENDENCIES To Open For METALLICA At Rescheduled Second Phoenix Concert

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES will support METALLICA at the latter band's rescheduled second concert in Arizona, now set to take place on Saturday, September 9.

The Mike Muir-fronted outfit will open the show at Glendale's State Farm Stadium, with FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH filling the middle slot, as originally scheduled.

The concert, which was originally set to take place on Sunday, September 3 was postponed after METALLICA frontman James Hetfield tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier today, METALLICA released the following update: "We're back with additional information and updates for fans holding tickets to the rescheduled show at State Farm Stadium this Saturday, September 9. There's a little something for everyone here, so read on…

"First, while we are disappointed that ICE NINE KILLS will not be able to join us on Saturday, some longtime friends are stepping in to help us out. SUICIDAL TENDENCIES will be making the trip over to the desert and hit the stage first this weekend! FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has graciously agreed to rearrange their schedule and will also join us.

"The Pop-Up Shop will be open this Friday and Saturday, September 8 and 9, in the same location as last weekend: 435 South 3rd Avenue, Phoenix – open from 11 AM to 7 PM.

If you are still able to attend: Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. No action is needed to keep your tickets and current seat locations.

"If you are unable to attend: If you can't make the rescheduled show, you are eligible for a refund at the original point of purchase until Thursday, September 7, at 9 PM local time. To request a refund, contact SeatGeek at arizonacard[email protected]. Resale tickets are not eligible for refunds.

"After September 7, tickets will no longer be refundable, and your tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date.

"Enhanced Experience Tickets: Enhanced Experience tickets will also be honored on September 9.

"If you hold an Enhanced Experience ticket but cannot attend:

"If you purchased them via SeatGeek, contact SeatGeek at [email protected] to request a refund before Thursday, September 7, at 9 PM local time. After that, tickets will no longer be refundable, and your tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date.

"If you purchased directly from SuperFan, please email them at [email protected] to request a refund before Thursday, September 7, at 9 PM local time. After that, tickets will no longer be refundable, and your tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date.

"Again, our sincere apologies for the inconvenience this has caused, and we look forward to seeing those of you who can join us on Saturday!"

METALLICA was set to perform Sunday at State Farm Stadium as part of its two-night shows for the "M72" world tour. Hetfield and his bandmates had just played for tens of thousands of fans in Glendale on Friday night (September 1).

METALLICA played an abbreviated set on Friday in Glendale, apparently due to Hetfield's "vocal issues".

The "M72" tour features a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed METALLICA Snake Pit to center stage.

METALLICA is visiting a total of 22 different cities around the world and playing two nights in each city.

Other opening acts on the tour include MAMMOTH WVH, PANTERA, ARCHITECTS, GRETA VAN FLEET and VOLBEAT.