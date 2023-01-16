SUICIDE SILENCE Releases Music Video For New Song 'Alter Of Self'

California deathcore act SUICIDE SILENCE has shared the brutally amusing video for "Alter Of Self". The clip, featuring psychotropics and zombification, can be seen below.

"Alter Of Self" appears on SUICIDE SILENCE's seventh album, "Remember... You Must Die", which will be released on March 10 via Century Media.

"'Alter Of Self', musically, is a step in a much more melodic direction than the tracks we've released as of late," says guitarist Mark Heylmun. "It's speaking a much different language, but still has all the bone-shattering groove and breakdowns you'd expect from us. Lyrically, the song isn't difficult to interpret. It's about doing such a large dose of mind-altering substance or substances that you begin to worship yourself as god. Tune in and drop out on this one."

"Remember... You Must Die" was produced and mixed by Taylor Young (NAILS, XIBALBA, VITRIOL). For the artwork, the band enlisted renowned necrosurrealist artist David Van Gough to visualize the concept.

"Remember... You Must Die" track listing:

01. Remember...

02. You Must Die

03. Capable Of Violence (N.F.W.)

04. Fucked For Life

05. Kill Forever

06. God Be Damned

07. Alter Of Self

08. Endless Dark

09. The Third Death

10. Be Deceived

11. Dying Life

12. Full Void

Last May, SUICIDE SILENCE released a new song, "Thinking In Tongues". The track marked SUICIDE SILENCE's final recording with longtime drummer Alex Lopez who exited the band in April 2022. Ernie Iniguez, who recorded drums on SUICIDE SILENCE's "Become The Hunter" album, drummed for the group on the "Chaos & Carnage" tour and European festival run.

Lopez joined SUICIDE SILENCE in 2006 as the replacement for the band's original drummer Josh Goddard. He has appeared on all six of SUICIDE SILENCE's studio albums, including the group's latest, the aforementioned "Become The Hunter".

SUICIDE SILENCE's debut album, 2007's "The Cleansing", received an expanded 15th-anniversary re-release in June 2022. "The Cleansing (Ultimate Edition)" includes liner notes by the band as well as extensive bonus material.

With nearly two decades of non-stop touring around the globe, hundreds of thousands of records sold, and cementing themselves as a linchpin band in modern extreme metal, the Riverside, California quintet recently returned to Century Media, the label that released the highly acclaimed albums "The Cleansing", "No Time To Bleed" (2009) and "The Black Crown" (2011).

"Remember… You Must Die" will be SUICIDE SILENCE's fourth LP with vocalist Hernan "Eddie" Hermida (ex-ALL SHALL PERISH),who joined the band following the passing of frontman Mitch Lucker.

SUICIDE SILENCE is (left to right in photo): Chris Garza (guitar),Mark Heylmun (guitar),Eddie Hermida (vocals),Ernie Iniguez (drums) and Dan Kenny (bass).

Photo by Travis Shinn